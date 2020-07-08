9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Mulungushi Textiles has become an Election political token to excite the people of Kabwe-HH

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Mulungushi Textiles has become an Election political token to excite...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says Mulungushi Textiles has become a political token that has been used to excite the people of Kabwe with promises of reopening, during times of elections.

Mr Hichilema says unfortunately, the corrupt and visionless PF government have no capacity to make the company function in a sustainable way.

He says there have been numerous ‘interested investors’ that the PF have courted who have not lived up to their commitment.

“There is a reason for this and also a reason why it was closed in the first place”, he said.

Mr Hichilema added that no one has analysed whether or not the business model is effective and whether it is truly viable under current market conditions.

He has noted that instead of giving people false hope, the PF must be honest about its viability by having a detailed analysis done in order to establish how much capital is required, the expertise needed and the business fundamentals that can make the company sustainable and profitable so it never closes again.

Mr Hichilema said once this is done, government can make a decisions around recapitalisation, management and whether the company need to pivot the business model to make it more suited towards high impact and positive Net Present Value.

He said the UPND will fix Mulungushi textile once in government.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleBooing is not a Crime, if it is, legalise it, Jack Mwiimbu responds to Monze Incident
Next articlePresident Lungu impressed with the progress report on the Kafue – Mazabuka road

1 COMMENT

  1. True. A business case needs to be established. Not just mere political talk. And its interesting how it has only come up now, 4 years after the last promise. The only worry is that our Kabwe youth will fall for this again and walk away sulking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Caritas Zambia stands with Bishops in calling for withdrawal of Bill No.10

Caritas Zambia has supported the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) in their call for withdrawal of the controversial...
Read more
General News

Malawi’s former Malawi Electoral Commissioner Chair cleared to exit Malawi for UK through Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
Department of Immigration in Mchinji says former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has now been cleared to leave the country for Zambia,...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu impressed with the progress report on the Kafue – Mazabuka road

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu says he is impressed with the progress report on the Kafue - Mazabuka road earmarked for completion by October 2020. The...
Read more
General News

Mulungushi Textiles has become an Election political token to excite the people of Kabwe-HH

Chief Editor - 1
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says Mulungushi Textiles has become a political token that has been used to excite the people of Kabwe with promises...
Read more
Headlines

Booing is not a Crime, if it is, legalise it, Jack Mwiimbu responds to Monze Incident

Chief Editor - 3
Monze Central UPND Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has challenged government to legalize booing if it is a crime for people of Monze to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Malawi’s former Malawi Electoral Commissioner Chair cleared to exit Malawi for UK through Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 1
Department of Immigration in Mchinji says former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has now been cleared to leave the country for Zambia,...
Read more

Citizens urged to maintain Zambia’s unity and not allow politicians to divide them

General News Chief Editor - 10
A clergyman has urged citizens to maintain the country’s unity and not allow politicians to divide them. Bible Gospel Church in Africa Presiding Bishop Peter...
Read more

Youths conducting illegal Mining in Luanshya demand to be addressed by their MP

General News Chief Editor - 6
Roan Member of parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala yesterday afternoon was ambushed by Youths in his constituency doing some illegal mining at CNMC Luanshya Copper...
Read more

2021 Elections May be Devoid of Integrity and Credibility going by the behaviour of the Electoral Commission of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 14
Zitukule Consortium is concerned that the 2021 general elections may be devoid of electoral integrity and credibility going by the behaviour of the Electoral...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]

Related Posts: