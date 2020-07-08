UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says Mulungushi Textiles has become a political token that has been used to excite the people of Kabwe with promises of reopening, during times of elections.

Mr Hichilema says unfortunately, the corrupt and visionless PF government have no capacity to make the company function in a sustainable way.

He says there have been numerous ‘interested investors’ that the PF have courted who have not lived up to their commitment.

“There is a reason for this and also a reason why it was closed in the first place”, he said.

Mr Hichilema added that no one has analysed whether or not the business model is effective and whether it is truly viable under current market conditions.

He has noted that instead of giving people false hope, the PF must be honest about its viability by having a detailed analysis done in order to establish how much capital is required, the expertise needed and the business fundamentals that can make the company sustainable and profitable so it never closes again.

Mr Hichilema said once this is done, government can make a decisions around recapitalisation, management and whether the company need to pivot the business model to make it more suited towards high impact and positive Net Present Value.

He said the UPND will fix Mulungushi textile once in government.

