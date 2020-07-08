President Edgar Lungu says he is impressed with the progress report on the Kafue – Mazabuka road earmarked for completion by October 2020.

The President says there has been tremendous progress on the construction of the road which is equally important to the growth of Zambia’s economy.

He says his government was called all sorts of names because Kafue-Mazabuka road had been in a deplorable state for many years but they listened and committed to work on it.

President Lungu said Kafue-Mazabuka road like many other roads is crucial to building the wealth of Zambia as a links to other Southern African countries.

He said the road is also a gateway to the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has reiterated that his Government does not believe in selective development.

He said the government is driven by a higher ideal, to serve and improve people’s livelihoods in more tangible ways – without leaving anyone behind.

President Lungu says it is for this reason that his Government is implementing innovative, people-centred development programmes such as the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme through the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

He said the programme targets 180,000 female and male smallholder livestock-keeping households (cattle, goats, pigs and village chicken).

Further, the President said approximately 900,000 farms and 28,000 households will benefit, among many other direct and indirect beneficiaries countrywide, including the final consumer.

“The supreme criterion for my Government’s development strategy is every Zambian citizen and taking the desired development to them”, he said.

[Read 10 times, 10 reads today]