Medical Stores Limited is set to separate from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and will be transformed into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency.

Medical Stores is one of the 29 State-owned Enterprises that were transferred to IDC in 2015 to be turned into profitable commercial enterprises.

However, IDC Group CEO Mr Mateyo Kaluba said after undertaking initial analysis of the companies, the mandate of Medical Stores did not resonate with that of the IDC.

“Its mandate is the procurement, storage and distribution of all essential drugs for Zambia’s public health sector, which is considered a public good. In that regard, that mandate could not synchronize with the mandate of the IDC,” he said, in remarks made on his behalf by IDC Chief Portfolio Officer Mr Henry Sakala at the inauguration of the new Medical Stores Board last Friday.

Mr Kaluba said, considering the mandates of the IDC and Medical Stores were at variance, it necessitated the separation of the company from the IDC and its conversion into a government agency.

With the passing of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Bill of 2019, Medical Stores will be established as the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

A new Board has since been constituted, whose key mandate is to ensure the successful transition of Medical Stores into the new Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency.

The new Board comprises:

• Ms Kakulubelwa Mulalelo (Chairperson)

• Mr James Kapesa (Vice Chairperson)

• Mrs Lizzie Mukwasa

• Mr Mulenga Muleba

• Mr Zubeir Mohammed Dasu

• Mr Marlon Banda

• Mrs Mwenya Bwalya

• Mr Aven Muvwende

