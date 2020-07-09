The PF Government has described the UPND as the most violent political party in the history of Zambia’s multi-party politics.
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the UPND has failed at every opportunity to condemn violence as evidenced by their Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s silence on the Monze Incident.
Ms. Siliya has since condemned the behavior of UPND cadres who booed President Edgar Lungu on his visit to Monze to launch newly built housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.
She has since urged the security wings not to spare anyone that will be found harassing citizens for going to or passing through the Southern Province.
Ms Siliya has wondered why the UPND saw something wrong with President Lungu’s visit to Monze and decided to send cadres to jeer at him.
She said in a statement that despite Zambia being a democracy and Citizens have the right to freedom of expression and protest, this must be done in a respectful manner.
Below is Ms. Siliya’s full statement
You are the most useless government on earth packed with thieves .
Why has she not named those Zambians that have been denied access to southern province? Or maybe she is just downloading all this as a campaign against the people of southern province, if they can download roads for southern province, what can stop them from downloading hate speech on the good people of southern province. If she wants to see how southern province is a melting pot for all Zambians let her visit Zambia sugar, the fishing camps, by the way our MP for Livingstone is a Mr Jere from the east were she comes from, the DC for mazabuka, heads of govt Dept’s in mazburg, just because of one booooooo and one bush protest, tivutike manje.
Voetsek
You also have the most misused pu$$y in Zambia , go figure…hul3 iwe
The mistake our politicians make and a very big mistake is that they try to persuade eye witnesses believe in what they did not see. Imagine some1 trying to convince you that you always use your neighbors toilet when you dont even know the people leaving there. I have seen it with leaders so often. Dont we have development agendas. I remember Sata talking bottom road, police torn uniforms, no toilets, more money in pockets, eastern northern province road connection etc. No one learnt from Our Heroes.
Cheap politics. Wasting air time on nonsensical press statements. Get a life we have bigger fish to fry.
Who killed an innocent citizen in Luanshya during the Roan by-election? Who killed Lawrence Banda in Kaoma in broad daylight? If booing is a crime, arrest those who booed Edgar Lungu. After all PF controlls everything.
Ba PF you talk like you are talking to kids. Everybody knows that PF is a party cadres. You have forgotten that you guys almost killed Mrs Mwanawasa and Nalumango.
You send cadres to Monge to pretend to be UPND cadres to boo Lungu. I know you trying to come up with a scandal. You are the most violent and useless government Zambia has ever had. And I’m sure tamulelala from fear of losing in 2021
PF has been violent all the way. When other people defend themselves they start complaining like little kids. This coming election will be fire for fire. You have failed to control coronavirus infection, instead you ares spreading it everywhere by your president who is moving everywhere. You stop opposition parties from mobilising and interacting with the community. You do not want HH to use radio stations in the country. You will feel the explosion when you suppress people with dictatorship.You have emptied the coffers through stealing. UPND has been attacked almost everyday. You have short memories you *****s, you nearly brought down the helicopter which HH was using to campaign. The only thing you are sacred of HH is the money you have stolen.
Which citizens are afraid to go through Southern province? This is being irresponsible. Only thieves can not go to southern province. Nobody has threatened anyone from Southern province. It is PF who have been threatening UPND members and not allowing HH to visit some provinces especially Northern and Muchinga provinces. UPND please can someone reply to Dora’s lies, we do not want her to go unchallenged. Do not leave these liars to get away with cheating people. What is wrong about booing a non performing president?
I really dont get how Dora Siliya – with no shame – can claim UPND is the most violent party. The booing of President Lungu in Southern Province was an exhibition of the the frustration of the Zambian people. Now PF want to use this as an excuse to ban HH from the Copperbelt.
So says the party that was gassing it’s own citizens leading to mass murder of 50 innocent people by irate mobs while lungu watched for almost a month…….
I am now 69 years old. I have never seen a Zambian government that wastes so much time on unproductive issues. The issues they spend precious time on and want to vigorously promote are so unbelievable you wonder what the real motivation is. Please don’t breed hatred in this country. It is not necessary. We want peaceful co-existence. Can we hear you promoting peace instead of amplifying issues loaded with blame on some of your own citizens. You want us to hate our own in-laws, nieces, aunties, uncles, grand children, a sebele, etc. How are we going to live like this where you want to know tribe before you can discuss? This is NOT how we grew up during our time. It doesn’t have to be like this just for the love of power or hate for an individual. Learn to love. When you hate another…