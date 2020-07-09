The PF Government has described the UPND as the most violent political party in the history of Zambia’s multi-party politics.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the UPND has failed at every opportunity to condemn violence as evidenced by their Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s silence on the Monze Incident.

Ms. Siliya has since condemned the behavior of UPND cadres who booed President Edgar Lungu on his visit to Monze to launch newly built housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

She has since urged the security wings not to spare anyone that will be found harassing citizens for going to or passing through the Southern Province.

Ms Siliya has wondered why the UPND saw something wrong with President Lungu’s visit to Monze and decided to send cadres to jeer at him.

She said in a statement that despite Zambia being a democracy and Citizens have the right to freedom of expression and protest, this must be done in a respectful manner.

Below is Ms. Siliya’s full statement

