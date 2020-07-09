9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 9, 2020
UPND will campaign in any part of Zambia and engage ruthlessly with anyone that will take the party on

By Chief Editor
UPND Member Ackson Sejani says the opposition party will campaign in any part of Zambia and engage ruthlessly with anyone that will take the party on.

Mr Sejani says the UPND is no longer a minority party who must be intimidated by a few empty tins making noise.

He said the booing of President Edgar Lungu in Monze is the stuff politics is made of.

Mr Sejani said if the PF cannot stand this heat and the coming heat then they must throw in the towel and surrender.

“We have had enough of this nonsense”, he said adding that the Monze episode was good.

Mr Sejani said no stone was thrown but only a party symbol was flashed even after the most extreme of provocations, that of tearing down UPND bill boards, chitenges and other regalia.

He said the UPND only flashed their symbol.

“Contrast this with stones that fly when HH is on radio in some parts of this country. Compare this to the scenes that forced HH to scale the roof of a radio station in Ndola to escape lynching by armed PF thugs. Compare this to the scenes that saw Kambwili almost being hounded out of a radio station in Kabwe. Recall the scenes when PF hooligans almost dropped our chopper in Chinsali”, he added.

Mr Sejani said in all these incidents and many others, there has never been a voice of condemnation from PF Leaders and their clergy.

13 COMMENTS

  1. Exactly my point, the cadres in Southern Province only booed and Edgar Lungu, and that is what politics is about. The Presidents life was never in danger. Not every one will like you as a leader. I like that Sejani has said they will campaign in every part of the country, you cant allow cadres to issue threats to the second largest party in the country.

  2. If PF are so confident about their developmental projects then they would not be barring HH from those provinces because the people themselves would reject them, but no, PF is scared of HH exposing how corrupt the PF has misused their money.

  3. Well spoken our strong man Ackson, very sensible and talking straight as usual. The PF thugs only understand your language. We are lucky to have you in our party

  5. Sejani respect is a two way stream. There is a difference with booing someone in their capacity as party leader during campaigns and disrespecting the head of state or rather the office he holds while on official duty. The problem is that you think the president of Zambia is the same as some silly demigod of a tribal party. Please all I advise you to do is to respect that office because there are repercussions for not doing so. I believe your leader hasn’t learned from the treason charges we pardoned him for. Let us learn to be mature. I know you are desperate having realised your party has no chance of winning the next general elections.

  6. Self-defence is always a right if provoked. That’s all everyone is entitled to. Police were there in Monze. If the law was broken in their presence and that of the commander-in-chief and no arrests were made, then we’re in trouble.

  8. That’s a good point @NEMWINE, if the law was broken can the people who booed please arrest the perpetrators.

  9. KZ SHUT THE F****UP……Maybe you have short memories…PF cadres have booed MWANAWASA and RB before. Dont think PF is the only party with monopoly for VIOLENCE. Zambia belongs to US all. If its VIOLENCE that you want against the people of Zambia, you will have it. Thats a promise. Its a pity you are in the UK where opposition is free to campaign…………….. UNFORTUNATELY FOR YOU IN 2021 You are not up against UPND alone..You are up against the FORCE of the Zambian people. No MONKEY TRICKS this time around…… STOP PLAYING WITH FIRE!!!!!!

  10. I think we are set for a civil war lf PF cadres try to block the UPND and i will stand to defend my party.

    PF is a demonic party and the time to flash out these guys is now for else we shall have civil war.

    PF must go!

