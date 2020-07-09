UPND Member Ackson Sejani says the opposition party will campaign in any part of Zambia and engage ruthlessly with anyone that will take the party on.

Mr Sejani says the UPND is no longer a minority party who must be intimidated by a few empty tins making noise.

He said the booing of President Edgar Lungu in Monze is the stuff politics is made of.

Mr Sejani said if the PF cannot stand this heat and the coming heat then they must throw in the towel and surrender.

“We have had enough of this nonsense”, he said adding that the Monze episode was good.

Mr Sejani said no stone was thrown but only a party symbol was flashed even after the most extreme of provocations, that of tearing down UPND bill boards, chitenges and other regalia.

He said the UPND only flashed their symbol.

“Contrast this with stones that fly when HH is on radio in some parts of this country. Compare this to the scenes that forced HH to scale the roof of a radio station in Ndola to escape lynching by armed PF thugs. Compare this to the scenes that saw Kambwili almost being hounded out of a radio station in Kabwe. Recall the scenes when PF hooligans almost dropped our chopper in Chinsali”, he added.

Mr Sejani said in all these incidents and many others, there has never been a voice of condemnation from PF Leaders and their clergy.

