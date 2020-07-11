Chililabombwe Town center came to a standstill yesterday as PF youths and Taxi drivers held a peaceful demonstration against United Party for National Development and their President Hakainde Hichilema for disrespecting President Edgar Lungu.It is not clear whether they had a police permit for their match.

However there was chaos in Mufulira yesterday after PF and UPND cadres clashed in Mufulira after PF cadres attempted to disrupt a radio programme at MAFKEN FM featuring UPND President Hakainde Hichilema. Mr Hichilema was speaking via phone.The PF cadres are said to have threatened to burn down the radio station for hosting Mr.Hichilema.