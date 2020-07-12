Former Attorney General Abyudi Shonga State Counsel has been elected new Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President.

Mr Shonga was contesting the LAZ presidency against a female competitor Mutumu Nzala Mwape, who was seeking to become the second female LAZ President after Linda Kasonde.

Mr Shonga becomes the first State Counsel to hold the position of LAZ President.

Mr. Mwitwa did not re-contest the seat after serving one two-year term, leaving room for Shonga to win a tightly contested race at the LAZ elective general assembly in Livingstone on Saturday.