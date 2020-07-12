Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its total 32-thousand 5-hundred and 50 Metric tonnes fertilizer allocation under the Farmer Input Support Programme, FISP.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has expressed hope that the supplier, Nyimba Investments, will complete delivering fertilizer to the province within the next two weeks.

Speaking when Nyimba Investment Head of Sales and Marketing Willings Mulendema paid a courtesy call at his office in Ndola, Mr. Nundwe applauded the company for efficiency in fertilizer supply to the province.

Mr. Nundwe said President Edgar Lungu has paid premium commitment on issues of agriculture because he wants the sector to develop, as it is critical to the country’s economic development.

He said the early delivery of inputs to the Copperbelt is important, because the province is undergoing a shift from mining to agriculture.

Mr. Nundwe says last year’s early supply of fertilizer to the Copperbelt helped the province to increase maize yields and came out number four in the country.

And Mr. Mulendema said Nyimba Investments has completed the importation of its total contractual tonnage of fertilizer under FISP, and that the company is now concentrating on delivering to its contracted regions.

He said the company is supplying fertilizer to all the 10 districts on the Copperbelt and has already delivered 80 percent of the total required.

Mr. Mulendema said the company will complete delivering the remaining 20 percent in the next weeks.