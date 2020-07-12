By Hakainde Hichilema, UPND President
Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya went to attend court in a matter where he is alleged to have engaged in corrupt practices, we were in shock by the level of disrespect of the Judiciary. He was flanked by literally hundreds of cadres and so-called sympathisers that overwhelmed the court premises. Their presence was domineering and designed to intimidate the courts, dissuading them from carrying out their noble constitutional mandate.
The sheer arrogance of Dr. Chilufya and those around him sent a clear message to the justice system that the PF are above the law. They essentially carried the day by leaving the presiding magistrate no choice but to adjourn the matter on account of the malignant presence of cadres in the courtroom. It was indeed a sad day for the Judiciary and an example of the breakdown of the rule of law in our country, under a corrupt and visionless PF leadership.
A man in Dr. Chilufya’s position is supposed humble himself under the circumstances and allow an unhindered due process. Numerous allegations of corruption under his Ministry have been made in addition to what he is being charged for. We recently heard of a large amount of money, approximately $17 Million US dollars, being paid to a non-existent company called “Honeybee” then later clarified to be an individual. This transpires while millions of Zambians are unable to access essential medication, leading to avoidable loss of lives. The young people of our country are in need of jobs while PF officials are allocated huge contracts in a questionable manner as evidenced by recent voice recordings of the practice. We still do not know who owns the 48 houses, as well the 49 properties noted in the last FIC report.
We call on well-meaning Zambians and most importantly, the Judiciary, to condemn this demonstration of impunity.
When our time comes, we shall strengthen the separation of powers, of the three arms of government, and ensure judicial independence. The rule of law will be restored, and we would send a strong message of our stance against corruption by ordering a sitting Minister under investigation to step down until the final determination of the matter.
Kikikikikikikikijikuja
Ya’ll Hail H² misleader of the once vibrant party the UPND turned Upndead masquerading as a writer on LT. Perpetual opposition misleaders with preconceived mind that an accused is guilty before the courts rule otherwise.
Courts adjourn for various reasons. Nanga ni fast track?
Your court sessions once adjourn, you supporter always franked court sessions, you supports chanted your dead party’s slogans at court premises.
Your misleading antics are appalling h².
Allow the Rule of Law to take root. The Judiciary administers justice, they do not condemn.
Sometimes I wander why you run for office with so much blanks at knowledge.
All the time you run your tuma useless and futile 2016 petition nonsense, your goons were there at the court premises.
Everytime you were being ferried from Jail to Court your h² charmed delusional supporter showed their ugry faces there.
You stance on the accused as being guilty without the Judiciary saying so through due diligence makes me question your fitness for office.
You wonder why you are called u5. Your uncontrollable tantrums leaves alot to be desired. Grow up h². Calm the hell down. Recite Innocent until proven guilty all the time in your heart.
Kikikikikikikikijikuja
Ya’ll Hail H² misleader of the once vibrant party the UPND turned Upndead masquerading as a writer on LT. Perpetual opposition misleaders with preconceived mind that an accused is guilty before the courts rule otherwise.
Courts adjourn for various reasons. Nanga ni fast track?
Your court sessions once adjourn, your supporter always flanked court sessions, your supports chanted your dead party’s slogans at court premises.
Your misleading antics are appalling h².
Allow the Rule of Law to take root. The Judiciary administers justice, they do not condemn.
Sometimes I wonder why you run for office with so much blanks at knowledge h².
News Diggers
Judiciary bans cadres from court
16th December 2016
COURTS
THE Judiciary has banned cadres from accessing court premises after a scuffle between UPND supporters and police on Thursday afternoon.
WHEN UPND SUPPORTERS DID THAT THE COURTS ACTED, PRECEDENCE .
Thorn in the arse, we the Zambian people say to you and your pf goons, get thee behind us satan.
News Diggers
Judiciary bans cadres from courts
16th December 2016
COURTS
THE Judiciary has banned cadres from accessing court premises after a scuffle between UPND supporters and police on Thursday afternoon.
A PRECEDENT WAS SET WHY CAN’T THE JUDICIARY DO THE SAME.
Hichilema is a foool. What can you tell us when you’re also guilty of taking hordes of UPND cadres whenever you attend Court? What your image builders have forgotten is that you can’t be branded and be sold. Anyway, they can’t be bothered because they’re being paid. Next we’ll see your image on enlargement adverts. Desperation has no limit
Lungu has corrupted every system of governance in Zambia, it will take years to put right. If lungu carries on expect Zambia to be like Congo.
He deliberately corrupts very system to make corruption and lawlessness look normal so when his judgment comes , many will unwittingly be caught up…..
The intelligence have stopped reporting to HH. Otherwise he would by now have known the owner of 48 houses
Not everyone in suits is a gentleman! We now have lower primates putting on suits! Politics is for Professionals and not novices and infidels! A professional politician does not take politics personal to the extent of attacking a perceived opponent’s private residence or sacred Courts! This surely has the blessings of the Commander in Chief because he has deliberately paralyzed Police and courts with fear of dismissals should they dare to discipline PF cadres. We are surely descending rapidly into more chaos and it’s up to Zambians to rise and stop PF! We are more in number than these PF thugs! Mufulira has shown that we can stand up and say no to PF nonsense!
In agreement with Mwine Mushi above – Read
The buck stops with buck teeth. That is all I can say.
Agree with you 100% Mr Hichilema. However, I’m not convinced with the “…when we are in power, we will do this and that” rhetoric. Please tell us how. In particular please how youbwill implement the following statement: “…When our time comes, we shall strengthen the separation of powers, of the three arms of government, and ensure judicial independence. The rule of law will be restored…”
When it comes to PF there is no wrong. Let the opposition try you will see how police officers dressed like rebels at war will come in full gear with thier fully loaded machine guns. And then you say Zambia is a Christian nation. PF is evil. Let us just ask God to save us from these bandits
Stop writing these uneducated articles on social media.
Stop making wild allegations and give us the evidence.
“We have heard….that 17.5M was paid to Honeybee,”. Is third party evidence and not admissible in court. It’s hearsay. The only call to the judiciary is to be mindful of the malicious campaign while investigations and prosecutions are being considered. This commentary on social mediais unlawful.
The past always comes to haunt us. When we do it, we paint it white. If our opponents do it we vilify them.
The UPND treason case after the Mongu presidential motorcade fracas in April 2017 and the presidential petition of August, 2016, both attracted a horde of supporters during court sessions causing havoc.
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema said, “judges raped the Constitution and were therefore not worth the gowns they wore as they lacked integrity and impartiality”.
Since when did Hichilema become protector of courts and manager of sobber cadres?
Not even a dime of the $17m has been paid. So… with that one single statement Mr HH, you have shown yourself to be just another lying politician.
But politics zoona. UPND and PF work on intimidation at courts.Even HH has acted as sympathiser to CK and other politicians . Sometimes police are forced to detain suspects in some an identified places for fear of sympathisers. Jodi kusiyana kulipati??