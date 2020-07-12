Zambia has raised over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is currently being distributed.
Dr. Ng’andu said that the government is ensuring liquidity into the economy through the stimulus package to create activity in the domestic economy.
Dr. Ng’andu said that the money will go towards the payment of arrears owed to suppliers of goods and services to government and money owed to pensioners and retirees.
Dr. Ng’andu was speaking to journalists in Lusaka today.
And the Finance Minister disclosed that he will present the realigned 2020 budget between this week and next week. Dr. Ng’andu said preparations for next year’s budget have also commenced with Provincial consultations during this week.
He said COVID-19 has had an immediate impact on revenue as there has been a substantial reduction.
Dr. Ng’andu said the budget is however on course and will be presented on time.
Whn a local bond issue by government is undersubscribed, it’s time to get worried. There’s no good news here. If the government cannot raise all the cash it needs aftr issuing debt instruments in its own currency, the currency the government itself has sworn to defend, u don’t celebrate. To the economically and financially-literate, it’s a very worrying sign.
Now wait for it? They want to use or misappropriate this money towards road construction and no guessing where and which proxy company at what inflated price….these thieves will not stop being reckless.
Which company has benefited from this stimulus package he keeps mentioning?
Pay retirees but when? Retired government workers are owed a lot of money not necessarily at the PSPF, but in ministries and departments. This also includes dues owed at all Provincial Administration centers in form of accrued leave days as well as long service bonuses. These were worked out and compiled at the time these civil servants retired and were promised that the government was going to pay them later. But years have past and are still going ranging from 1 to 15 years and people have not been paid. Pay us this money its our money and we worked for it. Our parliamentarians only argue on trivial issues instead of solving problems for the people who are suffering. Please pay us our money!