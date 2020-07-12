9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia raises over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond

By Chief Editor
37 views
5
Headlines Zambia raises over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has raised over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is currently being distributed.

Dr. Ng’andu said that the government is ensuring liquidity into the economy through the stimulus package to create activity in the domestic economy.

Dr. Ng’andu said that the money will go towards the payment of arrears owed to suppliers of goods and services to government and money owed to pensioners and retirees.

Dr. Ng’andu was speaking to journalists in Lusaka today.

And the Finance Minister disclosed that he will present the realigned 2020 budget between this week and next week. Dr. Ng’andu said preparations for next year’s budget have also commenced with Provincial consultations during this week.

He said COVID-19 has had an immediate impact on revenue as there has been a substantial reduction.

Dr. Ng’andu said the budget is however on course and will be presented on time.

Previous articleModify Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts to Decongest Lusaka CBDs!
Next articleCopperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its Fertilizer Allocation

5 COMMENTS

  2. Whn a local bond issue by government is undersubscribed, it’s time to get worried. There’s no good news here. If the government cannot raise all the cash it needs aftr issuing debt instruments in its own currency, the currency the government itself has sworn to defend, u don’t celebrate. To the economically and financially-literate, it’s a very worrying sign.

    4

  3. Now wait for it? They want to use or misappropriate this money towards road construction and no guessing where and which proxy company at what inflated price….these thieves will not stop being reckless.

    5
    1

  5. Pay retirees but when? Retired government workers are owed a lot of money not necessarily at the PSPF, but in ministries and departments. This also includes dues owed at all Provincial Administration centers in form of accrued leave days as well as long service bonuses. These were worked out and compiled at the time these civil servants retired and were promised that the government was going to pay them later. But years have past and are still going ranging from 1 to 15 years and people have not been paid. Pay us this money its our money and we worked for it. Our parliamentarians only argue on trivial issues instead of solving problems for the people who are suffering. Please pay us our money!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its Fertilizer Allocation

Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its total 32-thousand 5-hundred and 50 Metric tonnes fertilizer allocation under the...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia raises over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond

Chief Editor - 5
Zambia has raised over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is currently...
Read more
General News

Modify Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts to Decongest Lusaka CBDs!

editor - 10
The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is calling for the modification of the Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts in Lusaka to help decongest...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Dad, Who is a Hero and who are Zambia’s Heroes?

editor - 15
By Parkie Mbozi During this time of lockdown, with no idea whatsoever when non-examination classes will re-open, I have been turned into dad-cum teacher...
Read more
Feature Column

Without Power Dynamos, a part of us is lost

editor - 5
By Ponga Liwewe Wisdom Chansa, ever immaculate, despite playing for ninety minutes, and hardly appearing to have broken a sweat, holds aloft the CAF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inonge Wina condemns the political violence in Mufulira

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Vice President Inonge Wina has condemned the political violence in Mufulira which left several Patriotic Front members hospitalized on Friday. Mrs. Wina says it is...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu calls for restraint among PF members in the face of what he called disrespectful conduct from UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
President Edgar Lungu has called for restraint among Patriotic Front members in the wake of the disrespectful conduct he was subjected to by UPND...
Read more

Cornelius Mweetwa has been condemned for disrespecting Vice President Inonge Wina

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Choma Central UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has been condemned for disrespecting Vice President Inonge Wina by calling her shallow and shameful. Authentic Advocate...
Read more

UPND MP Cornelius Mweetwa refuses to apologize to the Vice President Inonge Wina for calling her disgraceful

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
Choma Central UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa this morning refused to apologize to the Vice President for calling her disgraceful over the gassing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.