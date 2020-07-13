The newly appointed Independent Broadcasting Authority Board has embarked on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations.

The Board has so far visited Southern, Copperbelt, North-western and Luapula Provinces and others yet to be visited are Eastern, Western, Northern and Lusaka Provinces.

During the visits, the IBA Board has called for ethical and professional conduct of broadcasting stations.

The Board has also called on Stations to broadcast content that meets the highest ethical and professional journalism standards in accordance with Section 33 of the IBA Act No. 17 of 2002.

The IBA Board has also urged Stations to adhere to licensing conditions, including payment of Annual Operating Fees in accordance with Section 1 ) of the IBA Act (Amendment) No. 26 of 2010 which prohibits the provision of broadcasting services without a broadcasting licence.

The IBA Board has also called on Stations to engage relevant protective wings to provide added security as and when needed at the Stations.

The IBA Board comprises of the Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba, Vice Chairperson Chalimba Phiri, Amos Malupenga, Sr. Beatrice Mwansa, Claire Limbwambwa, Margaret Siwale, Enita Hamatumbika and Clement Ng’andu.

The IBA Board has thanked broadcasting stations for their role in disseminating messages on COVID 19 and has further encouraged the Stations

To promote a pluralistic broadcasting industry in Zambia through fair, transparent and effective regulation to continue playing the COVID 19 messages, as these continue to play a major role in mitigating the spread of the pandemic.

And the Independent Broadcasting Authority has reiterated its position that harassment and threats of violence on any broadcasting station are unfortunate.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said the Authority’s position has always been that persons should follow laid down procedures of registering their grievances about any broadcast material with which they are aggrieved.

Mrs Mapoma said complaints or any misgivings about media coverage must be made to the concerned station within three months of the broadcast.

She said should the station fail to make good or correct the complaint raised within fourteen days, then the complaint can be addressed to the IBA.

“In an unfortunate circumstance that harassment or threats of violence occur, against a person and or a broadcasting station, the incident must be reported to the Police because radio and television stations are strategic installations and the police are duly mandated to maintain law and order”, she added.