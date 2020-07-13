By Hakainde Hichilema
Government borrowing affects consumption and saving behaviour of citizens. When the people of Zambia favour us with the opportunity to superintend on the affairs of this country, UPND Government borrowing if at all, will primarily be guided by five fundamental questions in addition to Parliamentary approval, as follows:
- What is the borrowing going to be used for?
- Is the activity going to boost future productivity?
- What is the cost of the loan?
- Which generation will bear the burden of repaying the debt?
- Will the borrowing aid or impede financial market development?
Our friends in PF used the borrowed money to build cheap roads at an exorbitant cost. Surprisingly the roads are already undergoing repairs in less than three years. Also, there is anecdotal evidence of the borrowed money ending in the politicians’ pocket—corruption at its worst. Houses now even grow like mushrooms—boom 48 house with no owners.
The unemployed youth, women, retirees and many others are unable to earn a decent living as almost 80 percent of what ZRA collects go into paying the nkongole leaving nothing for economic development.
Clearly PF have learnt nothing about the dangers of reckless borrowing. Every week they are on the market borrowing through treasury bills and the recently issued COVID 19 bond. That K8 billion Covid 19 bond should have been money available to entrepreneurs and citizens to borrow for help grow our economy — private investment supplements government efforts. Those who try to compete with the government in borrowing in our financial market end up paying high-interest rates.
Can you imagine that our hard working fellow citizens who borrow via mobile money just for one month the interest is as high as 21.4 percent? If you borrow K4,500 within one month, you are expected to pay back K5,463.00.
After we are sworn in with your support, you the people of Zambia, all these huge loans ending in politicians’ pockets, and extortionate loans with high interest that citizens borrow will come to an end. High bank interest rates and the Kwacha will behave. Bally will Fix it.
Now this is the kind of leadership Zambia needs, well done HH. PF you have a year to ask for forgiveness from the citizens otherwise prison is waiting for you August next year. This is free advise.
I will vote for the first time. Just any leader with principles, not kwati tupuba
If there’s a government that people can trust with spending public money properly, all people I know agree that they would be willing to pay more in taxes to fix some of our social problems. But they’re not willing to pay more taxes just to enable some selfish people in power to drive around in 4x4s and lining their pockets.
Lungu only knows how to borrow , spend , steal , beg and borrow again……..
He has absolutely no clue about production…..
HH please change your approach to be more effective as opposition.
You know very well that Zambia is not alone in ‘reckless,’ borrowing to create a stimulus package.
1). USA printing trillions and giving priority to large firms and smaller businesses have nothing.
2). UK, offering help to large firms but not smaller businesses.
Worldwide this is the pattern because larger firms are more productive and more vital for economy as they hire more people and the protective effect is to stop high unemployment.
You don’t always have to criticise, but maybe join in and please present facts. You know better.
HH has never provided evidence about the corruptions he has always talked about. I personally will appreciate reporting suspects of corruption with evidence.
Grow up mwaice oval head. PF is meant well for zambians.
Your tribalist party will go no where. Zambians are not ready to give power to a tribalist president.
HH, you are speaking Greek!
Very few understand you.
The majority just want to listen to songs and vote for them. Just make 2021 your last attempt. You have nothing to lose after all. When people refuse to be helped, there is not much you can do to change anything. When people are so used to suffering and mediocre leaders, they will choose suffering because they somehow have made a bl00d covenant with “wako ni wako.” Leave them alone and enjoy your riches quietly!
Every country and majority of people in the world borrow. Even you HH you have borrowed and have debt. Borrowing does not mean failure. It is quite dull to use your liquid cash on huge expenses that have a long term effect, when your cash is gaining more interest than the rates of interest of borrowing. I have a very humble education background but even I know this.it is quite shocking that a man who claims to be a billionaire and highly educated economist appears to dull to grasp simple economic strategies. We cannot risk such a man being in power. Chikopo wandalama uyo. After all he stole privatisation funds.
Funny thing , the PF rats above see nothing wrong with Zambia borrowing , knowing full well that is where they chew from and the country hardly manufactures any goods for export…….to them what is in Zambia earth is mana from heaven.
The rats are even comparing borrowing in countries like the USA , UK……
The elephant narrative is lost on them….
” When you see an elephant crossing a deep long river , does not mean any animal can cross…..”
Moral is , an elephant can breath through the trunk even if face submerged , the usa and UK can borrow all the like , they are major manufactures , where as Zambia imports nearly everything….
The USA and UK will take under 10 years to clear their debt , where as Zambia will take 40 to 50 years if ever , or only if it is forgiven as the PF and lungu are begging for……….
Yaba. Thanks HH, borrowing is not a bad idea but like you rightly put the purpose and ability to pay back must be considered. However the 5 points you have prevented work well in a business model. Government has the economic and social responsibility to its people. The five points are a good example of how the IMF has impoverished African states with its structural adjustment plans of 1990s. To date African countries have shortage of teachers and medical personal yet millions trained people are on the streets. Go to Botswana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia etc. Everyone’s eye is at balancing the books.
But few months ago you were one of those calling for total lockdown. How were lives of people and business going to be sustained by govt? This package they are working on will have been…
Let the President appoint a Commission of Inquiry on privatization so that we learn how this halitosis man is getting the guts everyday.
Ati “Chikopo wandalama uyo”, ki..ki…ki…
Clearly, everyone can really see who the true “Chikopo ” is, a person who is NOT capable of grasping simple relayed message and instead trying to manipulate others. For your understanding, HH has said if he does borrow, the money will be used for the betterment of all Zambians and NOT to pay people like you who are hired on taxpayer’s money to maintain the PF Propaganda machinery. The issue is that Whatever HH does, to you so called PF rats(if I may borrow Spaka`s word), its never enough. You will always find ways to twist things to your advantage. Are you telling me there is no corruption in Zambia? What evidence do you want him to produce, when you own the government wings that is supposed to gather evidence? Instead of questioning ECL,…
Bwana HH, PF are busy rigging the 2021 elections by doctoring the voters register, this is not the time to talk about economics. Zambians are not enlightened about prudent economics. No will listen, they are hungry. If you truly want to serve them, this is the time to capture their hearts. What will be your election theme? How are you going to protect their votes. Do not think about going to court again, it is a waste of time. Sort out the current skewed registration of voters. If you do not do so now , sorry mate it will be all downhill next year. PF will rig elections big time. They will count all prisoners dead or alive and you will be shocked.