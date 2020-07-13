Here is a brief warp of this past weekend’s Pros Hit List.



= RUSSIA

The Kangwa brothers, Evans and Kings, started for 10th placed Arsenal Tula in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over third from bottom Tambov to record their second league win from six games since the restart in June to collect 6 points along the way.

Kings finished the match while Evans was substituted in the 61st minute but Lameck Banda was an unused substitute.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama scored another cup goal for Simba SC with the second goal in the 50th minute after taking a 1-0 halftime lead to finish 4-1 against arch-foes Young Africans on Sunday to send them into the Azam Federation Cup final.



=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda was an unused substitute on Sunday in 4th placed Djurgarden’s 2-1 away win over number 10 side IFK Gothenburg.

Compatriot Edward Chilufya remains sidelined with injury for a second straight week.