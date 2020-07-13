President Edgar Lungu has said that he has received reports of some opposition political parties planning to make the country ungovernable through violence so that they can force him to meet with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
The President has wondered why some church leaders have never asked Mr. Hichilema to publicly condemn violence, adding that he expected the Church to condemn violence whether it is coming from the PF or UPND.
President Lungu said that there was also a plot to provoke the PF in Mongu and Lukulu so that they can blame him for the violence, adding that those who are in leadership have a duty to maintain law and order.
The President urged the urged youths not to be used in violent activities and those youths should question why political leaders do not send their children to fight but those of other people.
The President was speaking when he addressed people in Lukulu district that had gone to welcome him. President Lungu urged people to get national registration cards (NRCs) and participate in the 2021 general elections. He said this is the best way to participate as opposed to violence.
There we go again. This man can only talk about HH. This was his campaign message in 2016. Heis going to preach the same message to Zambians and they will vote for him. I should not hear anyone asking me for a coin! I’ll be the stingest person in Zambia! Zambians enjoy suffering.
Their informants are wala,the are fufu veve, remember the turning into cats , regime change now this…Paranoid Front.
Some informants are like fufu veve, turning into cats, regime change ,now this bane.
Of all political Party leaders the only one with the oath of office is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We’re looking to you to ensure that there’s peace, it’s your duty. As for meeting Kadansa that’s up to you, if you don’t want to meet him so be it. Don’t threaten to arrest us when we say you’ve failed, you’re responsible because that’s vested in you!
There are times this man is quiet in state house not seen nor heard. It’s times like this we are hopeful that maybe just maybe he is trying to govern thoughtfully and diplomatically behind the scenes. But when he emerges from state house and speaks one is left in no doubt that we are in a leadership crisis
Who gassed and killed 55 innocent Zambians kanshi?
PERPLEXED, Its PF.
Is HH the Commander in Chief?
This paranoia and hallucinations are becoming increasingly irritating energy drainers! Mature politics should be issue based, not about character assassination! Who is going to believe this man after falsely accusing HH and UPND of gassing which cost 55 innocent lives?
People are not just happy on how you are governing this country Mr President. Your continued living in denial will soon catch up with your administration. The problem is that you are just focused on elections and have actually forgotten to govern with many challenges faced by the masses. What is there for Zambians, you meeting HH when all along it has been difficulty for you two to meet. Stop burying your head in the sand and face the reality.
If that is the information they are feeding you then you need to seriously overhaul the whole OP. They are just as clueless as you.
Was the billboard not enough to add what the other clauses mean as well? Or is the PF puppet trying to tell people what they want people to hear and not what people should know. Half truth is no truth
So says the most incompetent person to have walked into the highest office in Zambia. To be honest, true or false, there is no value in meeting an individual who has run down the country, morgaged its future to foreign interests, motivated PF thugs, and amassed so much wealth not justified or rationalized from salary due to the president:The President shall be paid a- (a) salary calculated at annual rate of K487,839.00 and (b) special annual allowance of K129,413.00.” [The Presidential Emoluments (Laws, Volume 15, Cap 261) as amended in 2020.
There is no worth in HH meriting ECL a meeting. None. ECL is absolutely incompetent and clueless. Zambians are eager to vote out ECL and his party like yesterday. 2021 can not come sooner!
This guy is promoting political wars using his office to attack UPND and HH. He has failed to run the country hence, his only hope is to bring warfare in the nation. Before it’s all set and done, Zambians will die at Lungu’s expense. PFcadres are more violent in the nation
This bum has to go next year we can’t have 5 more years of this stupidity
Mediocre president
What a shame, how did we find ours here as a country. Am so scared we don’t have a president.
So HH is now running the country? Sir why is it that every time government fails, the blame goes to HH? Are you telling us that HH stopped himself fro going to Copperbelt, Lusaka, muchinga, northern and Luapula province?
I think you need to fire your advisors and intelligence or is it because you accused them of which hunting after you refused to endorse the FIC report?
Please ask you intelligence who the killers and protectors of violence are!
Are your also saying they violent PF cadres are innocent until proved guilty? In the mean time they are hurting people and denting the country ‘s image abroad….under you humble watch sir?
Awe yanagani poni or just resign if you are tired, we will still give you respect as 6th president.
Zambia has gone to the dogs .We should demand better .
Does this President hardly have any advisors, he went to northern province the topic was HH, he has gone to western province, the topic is HH. When is he going to start working? Even what you are calling commissioning of projects, are too little with no impact on the Zambian people, and by the way all economic stats show that we are far worse off than during the MMD days where we even had some money in our pockets. You have grounded the economy and don’t blame Covid please
He went to northern province and the topic was HH, He is in western province the topic is HH, When is he going to start working. We are worse off than during the MMD days economically
Just a few months ago I had no time for HH, I rated him very low, but now I look at him in equal measure to ECL, I.e. equally bad, equally good, equally violent, equally unreasonable, equally economical with truth, equalky unchristianguys?. That is how much ECL has elevated the status of HH. At this rate, I see HH out marching ECL in all things good in a politician. Ba ECL is campaigning hard for HH, promoting Bally Will Fix It. Any pollsters among you guys please?
I am now on the ground. Let them try that f.o.olishness if they are man enough.
Aka kachokolwa nako! Zambians we, are trouble with this lunatic president and the worst ever.
W have to go back on tge drawing board and start afresh.
PF must go!
“….youths should question why political leaders do not send their children to fight but those of other people…..”
Was tasila or daliso amongest the PF thugs you sent to mufken radio who got clobbered by citizens ????
If they were not amogest the clobbered group you sent …….sharrrup….
No Mr. President no one can possibly force you to do anything you do not want to just take it as opinion each citizen is entitled to, it could even be that had you been magnanimous about leadership and engaging in continuing dialogue with the opposition, a lot of ground to better governance and enhanced democracy would have been covered with bridges crossed!
SIR LUNGU, MEET HH SO THAT BOTH OF YOU CAN CONDEMN VIOLENCE AND COMMIT YOURSELVES TO A PEACEFUL JOURNEY TOWARDS 2021. TELL KELVIN SAMPA AND BOWMAN LUSAMBO TO TAME THEIR TONGUES. IT IS WRONG FOR POLITICAL LEADERS OF THEIR CALIBRE TO BE OPENLY ADVOCATING AND ENCOURAGING VIOLENCE AND INTIMIDATION OF THEIR POLITICAL COMPETITORS.
It seems Lungu listens too much to Kaizar SuIu’s mediocre, this guy has dented your image badly.
Oh…! So the guy who did not have information about who was gassing Zambians, now says—–he has information about the so-called opposition plan to destabilize the country? Really sad that Zambia has this guy as President. Saying more than this would be a waste of time. The unfortunate thing is that Zambians still give him votes.
Look at the sick impostor posting from England cheating to himself that he is in Zambia and at State House!!