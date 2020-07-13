President Edgar Lungu has said that he has received reports of some opposition political parties planning to make the country ungovernable through violence so that they can force him to meet with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The President has wondered why some church leaders have never asked Mr. Hichilema to publicly condemn violence, adding that he expected the Church to condemn violence whether it is coming from the PF or UPND.

President Lungu said that there was also a plot to provoke the PF in Mongu and Lukulu so that they can blame him for the violence, adding that those who are in leadership have a duty to maintain law and order.

The President urged the urged youths not to be used in violent activities and those youths should question why political leaders do not send their children to fight but those of other people.

The President was speaking when he addressed people in Lukulu district that had gone to welcome him. President Lungu urged people to get national registration cards (NRCs) and participate in the 2021 general elections. He said this is the best way to participate as opposed to violence.