PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy national chairman Davies Chama says Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube can continue dreaming about his ambitions to contest the party presidency.
And Chama in an interview said it is laughable that an educated lawyer like Fube does not understand the party constitution.
Reacting to Fube’s remarks last week that he does not recognise his expulsion from the PF because the Central Committee that expelled him had no mandate, Chama said the lawyer was hallucinating.
Mr Chama, there is no democracy in your party. So for interest, who is standing against your President at the stage managed convention
Atleast pretend to be democrats and let the man stand at your stage managed convention
What is this now about PF President giving $150,000 to Rwandan rebels? Was it Kaizer, Davies Mwila or Findlay in this too?
The news is everywhere, my ex-Rwandan girlfriend (ex-student), forwarded me news from yesterday.
When you hold a party convention, then all party positions become vacant. How can someone who got six points at Grade 12 not know this?
Let KBF stand for party president and see who wins.
*****s concentrate on your Bantustan party, leave PF alone. Our man has contested twice and won twice while yours it’s failure after failure. Yesterday when he said against the privatization thief he was called all sorts of names today he’s your hero.
Boza
KBF raised important points regarding PF constitution why not challenge him on those points…these dull ministers
Ati party convention, Yaba.
Vacancy, there would’ve been a place for if he as as corrupt as the current leaders in PF Government. ECL is a copelet disgrace and I knew from the start.
KBF knows “Chavula the Ugandan”. If push comes to shove, he has beans to spill. He’s capable of making it nasty for them.
Rules are rules. If kbf really has such a huge following as he would want us to believe, why does he not set up his own party and contest the presidency? To us he was expelled and we do not have any sacred cows in pf. Let him set up his own party. You cannot force yourself on pf, a party whose supporters have not given you the mandate to stand , infact they have rejected you and expelled you. These are opportunists. Join upnd they are desperate there just like you are
I hope their souls are not as their faces.
Mr Kaizer Zulu, can you quote from the PF constitution where it says that members of the central committee will be appointed by the president?
A legal head to head, Lungu v KBF will be an interesting battle. We have a Constitution Court which will be asked to rule on the validity of a Central Committee that was hand picked by the most high to do his bidding.
Just look at the corrupt rats protecting their ka dictator god alpha and omega of PF from any party elections…..
Yet they have the corrupt brains to try to introduce bill 10 to ban other parties that have not held a convention while lungu expels or sacks or sets ACC on anyone who what’s to challenge him
Pathetic rats , utter disgrace to Zambia politics this ka lungu and his rats are…….