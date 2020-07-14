By Ruth Dante – Media Director – UPND

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) would like to make it clear that Republican Vice President, Inonge Mutukwa Wina, does not sit in Parliament by virtue of being an elder or woman but as a leader of Government Business and Vice President of the Nation.

While we can forgive the many so called women organisations that have been paid to parrot the Master’s voice to condemn Choma MP Cornelius Mweetwa on ZNBC news, we find it strange that Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo would without shame claim that it was wrong for the MP to speak against Ms Wina, because she is an elder and a woman.

It is such thinking that will make Zambia fail to reduce gender inequalities, because we seem to look at gender instead of accomplishments, competence and skill of a person.

Mrs Wina has on many occasions lied and misled the nation over issues such as the burning of Lusaka City Market as well as the chemical gassing which she blamed on the opposition as being architects in pursuit of regime change.

Her loose rantings on the burning of City Market led to the brutalising of a poor old woman by cadres in police uniform who has since died and this is the woman people want us to respect because of her age.

Apart from that, Madam Inonge Wina lied that the market would be re-built in six months, yet nothing has been done and most of the women lost their capital and today are struggling to feed their families.

She lied as a leader and should be held responsible and not attacking Mr Mweetwa for saying the right things.

She was not speaking as a woman but in her capacity as Vice President and we shall look at her as a person and not as an elder or a woman but a Vice President who is supposed to be factual and truthful.

Ms Wina must be reminded that accepting to hold a public position means being ready to be criticised and called all sorts of names regardless of gender. She needs to emulate strong women that have debated with facts across the world without using gender as a sympathy card.

We would like to state as UPND that, we will continue to criticise the Vice President as long as she holds the second highest position of

the land without consideration for gender or age.