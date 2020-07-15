President of the opposition NDC Chishimba Kambwili says Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda are behind the attacks on Mafken Radio in Mufulira.

Mr Kambwili says it is a shame that despite being aware of the incident, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has not done anything to bring the culprits to book.

He has questioned the silence by the International Community allowing Zambia to degenerate into a banana republic because of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kambwili said President Lungu must be ashamed to allow Mr Lusambo and Mr Chanda to ferry cadres to Mufulira openly carrying pangas threatening innocent citizens.

He has challenged the President to bring the violence to an end saying Presidential powers are not in perpetuity.

Mr Kambwili said the misbehavior of PF cadres disrupting radio programs must come to an end because the country does not belong to PF but every Zambian.

He said President Lungu must use the presidency to develop Zambia and not to intimidate Zambians.

Mr Kambwili has pleaded with Zambians to vote President Lungu out of office next year to allow him to go back to Chawama.