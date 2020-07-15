9.5 C
Bowman Lusambo and Nathan Chanda are behind the attacks on Mafken Radio in Mufulira-Kambwili

By Chief Editor
President of the opposition NDC Chishimba Kambwili says Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda are behind the attacks on Mafken Radio in Mufulira.

Mr Kambwili says it is a shame that despite being aware of the incident, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has not done anything to bring the culprits to book.

He has questioned the silence by the International Community allowing Zambia to degenerate into a banana republic because of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kambwili said President Lungu must be ashamed to allow Mr Lusambo and Mr Chanda to ferry cadres to Mufulira openly carrying pangas threatening innocent citizens.

He has challenged the President to bring the violence to an end saying Presidential powers are not in perpetuity.

Mr Kambwili said the misbehavior of PF cadres disrupting radio programs must come to an end because the country does not belong to PF but every Zambian.

He said President Lungu must use the presidency to develop Zambia and not to intimidate Zambians.

Mr Kambwili has pleaded with Zambians to vote President Lungu out of office next year to allow him to go back to Chawama.

5 COMMENTS

  1. Rwanda: Rebel Leader Sankara Tells Court His Group Was Facilitated by Zambian President to Launch Attacks in Rwanda
    Maj.Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte has Monday told Rwanda’s High Court for International and cross-border crimes that his group National Liberation Force(FLN) received US dollars 150,000 from Zambian President Edgar Lungu to launch attacks in Rwanda.
    Maj Sankara who faces 17 charges including Terrorism and murder was appearing before court for hearing a case in which some of the victims of the rebel groups attack were seeking compensation for the suffering inflicted on them by the attacks.
    Before the case commenced, Maj Sakara reportedly requested to be allowed to tell court about a funding his group got form one of the Presidents of country he didn’t want to mention.
    The…

    1
    1

  3. Rebel leader Lusambo was on video, if not on TV, with his fighters promising to regroup. That’s reason and exhibit 19 to arrest Lusambo.

    2

  4. Your lived experience Kambwili should be a good enough lesson for ECL. You used to gag the opposition but have now truly learned the importance of unhindered freedom of expression which you used to block. Unfortunately ECL like you will only appreciate this once out of power. ECL eyes & ears are blinded by sweetness of power

  5. PF is desperate and scared, they know they have failed the people of Zambia so their game plan is to create anarchy and confusion and blame it on the opposition. The PF can bribe people at by election but can not bribe every Zambian because even in PF the people eating are very few. Dandy crazy – who is a PF singer – is complaining about hunger.
    Fellow citizens we do not have to wait long for this PF government to self destruct.

  6. I thought as much because Lusambo promised to avenge Lungu’s jeering in Monze. I’m glad that the IG of police said such behaviour will not be tolerated any more and I hope he has a pair to follow through with his promise. We cannot have cadres being so disrespectful to a point where they can storm a police station and assault men and women in uniform. The police have failed to act against PF cadres for far too long and their nonchalance has come back to bite them in the behind. Perharps they will now wake up and fight alongside the people of Zambia.

