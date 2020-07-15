9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...
General News

Kambwili condemns people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing Rwandese Rebels

By Chief Editor
37 views
14
General News Kambwili condemns people behind the story alleging that President Edgar...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing a named Rwandese organisation to launch attacks in that country.

Mr. Kambwili says such kind of politicking is not only childish and irresponsible but can bring misunderstanding between the two countries if the media continues publishing such stories.

He has advised politicians to learn to have boundaries and not politic to an extent of involving the President in fabricated stories in an effort to gain political mileage.

Mr. Kambwili who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, says in as much as he disagrees with President Lungu on certain issues, the President cannot sink so low to fund an organisation in a foreign country.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka that even the amount of money mentioned in the story can not even be enough to match the allegations.

Mr. Kambwili has further challenged the media to be responsible in their reporting and avoid running fake stories.

Previous articleFRA will find it hard to meet the 1 Million Maize Purchase Target

13 COMMENTS

  1. There is no evidence that this story is fake. Check BBC Africa and even Rwandese news outlets which first published the story. It’s up to Lungu to reach out to Kagame and convince Kagame that he (Lungu) has clean hands. Given Lungu’s recklessness on managing domestic issues ( association with known criminals, gassing of citizens, political violence against opposition, etc), I am at pains to put anything beyond this careless president. Do not rush to blame the messenger!!!

    9
    1

  2. I thought this was testimony in a court of Law in that country .How on earth is this politicking or maybe we are missing something ?

    7

  3. I agree with Kambwili by saying it is “Childish” but wait a minute! Has the formula to field in one opposition candidate already met its fateful outcome or Kambwili is not sure where to stand as usual. The once NDC consultant from PF wants to be appointed back in the same corrupt party he once belonged. May be he wants to sound a bit different from his “childish” friend who is in the habit from opposing everything. On the other hand it appears the social media popular party UPND has sponsored a lot of former Watch DOG bloggers to make LT equally dirty.

    1
    3

  4. Kambwili you are a corrupt thief.

    Everyday there is a negative story about Lungu and his people.

    We know Lungu likes violence, and that is why we think there is substance to this story.

    Why on earth would Lungu invite and dine with a rebel leader and even give him 150,000 USD?

    WHY???

    Do not think Zambians have forgotten that you were part of this thieving regime.

    Bally will fix you too my friend.

    8

  5. Case 3: Suspected Terrorist Financing: Two foreign nationals X and Y incorporated Company D in Zambia. Company D held bank accounts with bank B. Mr X requested the bank to amend his name, date of birth and nationality. Upon receipt of this request, the bank performed customer due diligence and adverse information on the new credentials was revealed. The new name was linked to a terrorist group in country Q within Africa. Mr X made multiple forex purchases using his company account to fund his travel from Zambia to the African country where terrorist activities are rampant. The forex purchases by Mr. X were suspected to be funding terrorist activities in country Q. The matter was disseminated to competent authorities for further investigation. Source, FIC Report 2018.

    1

  6. Ck looking for lungu to relive some pressure from his fyantad mapolo….

    It is up to lungu to tell the Rwandese government to clear lungu on this…

    Why should we believe someone who watched on as our people were gassed resulting in 50 innocent people being burned to death ???

    All the while lungu knew the gassers

    If lungu can do that to his own people , gassing them , he would interfere in any country without batting an eye

    2

  7. Kaponya (HH) aka Bally Matore and his friends at Cambridge Analytica, Africa Confidential this is how desperate they’ve become for power.
    What a useless opposition party UPND.

    2

  8. If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with flies….

    This is a statement made under oath in court so don’t blame the media. We can only wait for the cross examination process to be completed before concluding. The media is certainly not to blame, they are just messengers.

    2

  10. I agree we all hate PF for brining untold misery but accusing Lungu of such is very dangerous, also Lungu is not that ambitious to start financing wars in other countries.

  12. Every normal citizen should keep quiet if can’t stand with His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This development is sad indeed for our country

  14. This is all fake news ECL and President PAUL KAGAME have been all weather friends since 2015 and beyond when most PF
    opportunist did not want to ECL to ascend to a position of Pesident of Zambia.

    President Kagame and the nice people of Rwanda were at handy to see that peace prevailed in Zambia people

    So ECL cant sink so low to turn against President KAGAME and the RWANDAN people.

    This rebel has just been bought. Zambia is a beacon of peace and should remain so

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 14

Kambwili condemns people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing Rwandese Rebels

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu...
Read more
Economy

FRA will find it hard to meet the 1 Million Maize Purchase Target

Chief Editor - 2
The Center for Trade Policy and Development says the Food Reserve Agency will have a serious challenge in meeting the targeted One Million Metric...
Read more
General News

Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit presents a good opportunity for Zambia to forge partnerships with Saudi Arabia

Chief Editor - 3
Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has said the forthcoming Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit presents a good opportunity for...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mweene, Shonga & Co Back in SA PSL Action in August

sports - 1
Chipolopolo's South African-based contingent will have to wait until August 1 to taste some competitive action following a pushback on the July 18 restart...
Read more
Headlines

PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records

Chief Editor - 10
The UPND says PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records with the recent incident being where their thugs beat...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit presents a good opportunity for Zambia to forge partnerships with Saudi Arabia

General News Chief Editor - 3
Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has said the forthcoming Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit presents a good opportunity for...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo and Nathan Chanda are behind the attacks on Mafken Radio in Mufulira-Kambwili

General News Chief Editor - 19
President of the opposition NDC Chishimba Kambwili says Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda are behind the attacks on...
Read more

Government owes face masks Suppliers, they will be paid by end of August-DMMU

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has assured suppliers of face masks that it will pay everyone before the end of August when auditors...
Read more

I’ll counsel Hon. Mweetwa, Chief tells Religious Minister

General News Chief Editor - 29
Chief Cooma of Choma District in Southern Province has castigated the behavior of opposition political party, United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.