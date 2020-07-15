Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing a named Rwandese organisation to launch attacks in that country.
Mr. Kambwili says such kind of politicking is not only childish and irresponsible but can bring misunderstanding between the two countries if the media continues publishing such stories.
He has advised politicians to learn to have boundaries and not politic to an extent of involving the President in fabricated stories in an effort to gain political mileage.
Mr. Kambwili who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, says in as much as he disagrees with President Lungu on certain issues, the President cannot sink so low to fund an organisation in a foreign country.
He told ZNBC News in Lusaka that even the amount of money mentioned in the story can not even be enough to match the allegations.
Mr. Kambwili has further challenged the media to be responsible in their reporting and avoid running fake stories.
There is no evidence that this story is fake. Check BBC Africa and even Rwandese news outlets which first published the story. It’s up to Lungu to reach out to Kagame and convince Kagame that he (Lungu) has clean hands. Given Lungu’s recklessness on managing domestic issues ( association with known criminals, gassing of citizens, political violence against opposition, etc), I am at pains to put anything beyond this careless president. Do not rush to blame the messenger!!!
I thought this was testimony in a court of Law in that country .How on earth is this politicking or maybe we are missing something ?
I agree with Kambwili by saying it is “Childish” but wait a minute! Has the formula to field in one opposition candidate already met its fateful outcome or Kambwili is not sure where to stand as usual. The once NDC consultant from PF wants to be appointed back in the same corrupt party he once belonged. May be he wants to sound a bit different from his “childish” friend who is in the habit from opposing everything. On the other hand it appears the social media popular party UPND has sponsored a lot of former Watch DOG bloggers to make LT equally dirty.
Kambwili you are a corrupt thief.
Everyday there is a negative story about Lungu and his people.
We know Lungu likes violence, and that is why we think there is substance to this story.
Why on earth would Lungu invite and dine with a rebel leader and even give him 150,000 USD?
WHY???
Do not think Zambians have forgotten that you were part of this thieving regime.
Bally will fix you too my friend.
Ck looking for lungu to relive some pressure from his fyantad mapolo….
It is up to lungu to tell the Rwandese government to clear lungu on this…
Why should we believe someone who watched on as our people were gassed resulting in 50 innocent people being burned to death ???
All the while lungu knew the gassers
If lungu can do that to his own people , gassing them , he would interfere in any country without batting an eye
Kaponya (HH) aka Bally Matore and his friends at Cambridge Analytica, Africa Confidential this is how desperate they’ve become for power.
What a useless opposition party UPND.
If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with flies….
This is a statement made under oath in court so don’t blame the media. We can only wait for the cross examination process to be completed before concluding. The media is certainly not to blame, they are just messengers.
Could be true, Lungu is very Shady.
I agree we all hate PF for brining untold misery but accusing Lungu of such is very dangerous, also Lungu is not that ambitious to start financing wars in other countries.
If lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas….
Every normal citizen should keep quiet if can’t stand with His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This development is sad indeed for our country
He is talking about Lusaka Times, Chipampe and ZNBC who keep reporting about this.
This is all fake news ECL and President PAUL KAGAME have been all weather friends since 2015 and beyond when most PF
opportunist did not want to ECL to ascend to a position of Pesident of Zambia.
President Kagame and the nice people of Rwanda were at handy to see that peace prevailed in Zambia people
So ECL cant sink so low to turn against President KAGAME and the RWANDAN people.
This rebel has just been bought. Zambia is a beacon of peace and should remain so