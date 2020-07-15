Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing a named Rwandese organisation to launch attacks in that country.

Mr. Kambwili says such kind of politicking is not only childish and irresponsible but can bring misunderstanding between the two countries if the media continues publishing such stories.

He has advised politicians to learn to have boundaries and not politic to an extent of involving the President in fabricated stories in an effort to gain political mileage.

Mr. Kambwili who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, says in as much as he disagrees with President Lungu on certain issues, the President cannot sink so low to fund an organisation in a foreign country.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka that even the amount of money mentioned in the story can not even be enough to match the allegations.

Mr. Kambwili has further challenged the media to be responsible in their reporting and avoid running fake stories.