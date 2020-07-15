9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...
Mweene, Shonga & Co Back in SA PSL Action in August

By sports
Chipolopolo’s South African-based contingent will have to wait until August 1 to taste some competitive action following a pushback on the July 18 restart date.

The South Africa Premier Soccer League announced last week that government had given them the all-clear to restart the season behind closed doors after a four-month lockdown due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

However, SAFA has told the SA PSL that the restart will have to wait another fortnight due to administrative reasons.

“The PSL had complied with the requirements and [was] ready to resume with the 2019/20 season on 18 July 2020, but are unable to do so due to unavailability of match officials,” SAFA said in a statement.

Some high-profile Chipolopolo SA PSL stars include Lazarus Kambole at Kaiser Chiefs, Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga at Orlando Pirates, Musonda Mwape at Black Leopards, Salulani Phiri at Polokwane City and goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their domestic-based colleagues resume the season this weekend while European-based regulars are two months into the restart or concluded their campaigns as Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu have done so in Austria.

