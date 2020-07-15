United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says President Edgar Lungu is trying to use the church to cover the violence by his cadres across the country.

Reacting to President Lungu’s calls that the Church must also ask his political rival, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, to denounce the violence in the country, Mr Liswaniso said President Lungu should be the last person to talk about peace because his actions against his political opponents, especially UPND spoke multitudes on his thirst for mayhem and chaos.

Liswaniso said that it was disturbing for Mr Lungu to allege that he had Intel that the opposition was behind a scheme to boo and humiliate him when he visited Mongu and Lukulu districts.

“Mr Lungu needs to reflect on his past brutality against Mr Hichilema, the killing of a UPND cadre Grayzer Matapa in cold blood, the killing of another UPND cadre Lawrence Banda, the shooting of an innocent girl Mapenzi Chibulo, by police for supporting UPND, for him to understand that he as a leader should be blamed for the widespread political violence in the country,” said Mr Liswaniso.

Mr Liswaniso said the gassing of homes and the recent storming of media houses by PF cadres was evidence enough that Mr Lungu was a violent man who didn’t care about the well-being of majority Zambians.

He stated that Mr Lungu’s attempt to implicate HH in a treason case following the Mongu road traffic incident of April, 2017 and the subsequent plans to eliminate him during his incarceration at Chimbokaila prison was a indicator of a violent leadership.

Mr Liswaniso has since appealed to Mr Lungu to refrain from using the police to cement his hold on power adding that Mr Lungu was free to stay at State House while the UPND continued in its pursuit to liberate the people of Zambia from the shackles of PF tyranny.