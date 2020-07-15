United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says President Edgar Lungu is trying to use the church to cover the violence by his cadres across the country.
Reacting to President Lungu’s calls that the Church must also ask his political rival, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, to denounce the violence in the country, Mr Liswaniso said President Lungu should be the last person to talk about peace because his actions against his political opponents, especially UPND spoke multitudes on his thirst for mayhem and chaos.
Liswaniso said that it was disturbing for Mr Lungu to allege that he had Intel that the opposition was behind a scheme to boo and humiliate him when he visited Mongu and Lukulu districts.
“Mr Lungu needs to reflect on his past brutality against Mr Hichilema, the killing of a UPND cadre Grayzer Matapa in cold blood, the killing of another UPND cadre Lawrence Banda, the shooting of an innocent girl Mapenzi Chibulo, by police for supporting UPND, for him to understand that he as a leader should be blamed for the widespread political violence in the country,” said Mr Liswaniso.
Mr Liswaniso said the gassing of homes and the recent storming of media houses by PF cadres was evidence enough that Mr Lungu was a violent man who didn’t care about the well-being of majority Zambians.
He stated that Mr Lungu’s attempt to implicate HH in a treason case following the Mongu road traffic incident of April, 2017 and the subsequent plans to eliminate him during his incarceration at Chimbokaila prison was a indicator of a violent leadership.
Mr Liswaniso has since appealed to Mr Lungu to refrain from using the police to cement his hold on power adding that Mr Lungu was free to stay at State House while the UPND continued in its pursuit to liberate the people of Zambia from the shackles of PF tyranny.
Pity how people are quick to inform the president of intel on booing but NOT on those gassing our people or On those disrupting radio stations and my favorite- Or on those beating and robbing the police at their den, central police!! What a country we have found ourselves in!
Why are we not hearing the same condemnation from all corners? Shouldn’t moral standards be the same?
Chagwa’s so called “Intel” is always suspect. Not long ago, he told the nation he had received “Intelligence” that a named opposition party was behind the gassings that our country experienced this year. Before that, Chagwa and his vice are on record as having alarmed the nation that they had “Intelligence” that a named opposition party was behind the City Market and other market fires. They went further and deliberately staged the road rage incident just to get at their opponent. What kind of ” Intel” is this that only amounts to the alarming of the nation by false pretenses?
Lungu is dull it is sickening, scatter teeth the ka useless worst president on earth…. not man enough… always crying link a little B.I.T.C.H
PF is the most violent party to have ever emerged in Zambia, Mapatizya formula is small by far as it was just a localized battle, but the PF one is a national program. Lets remember Grazier, Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers and others. Please PF, we want peace