Zambia will tomorrow (Thursday) join 46 other countries in making presentations about its progress on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Annual High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) at the United Nations. Zambia has integrated the SDGs in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

The High-Level Political Forum, being held under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) from 7-16 July 2020, is themed: “Accelerated action and transformative pathways: realizing the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development.”

The HLPF is a multi-stakeholder platform through which UN member states are sharing experiences in implementation of the SDGs, identifying gaps and lessons learnt. It is also a forum for rallying further action and solutions by all stakeholders.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expected limitations on in-person meetings and international travel, participating countries will this year make presentations virtually.

The Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme, M.P., will present Zambia’s first progress report on SDGs implementation since their adoption in 2015. The presentation will be in form of a Voluntary National Review (VNR) which is part of the three-day Ministerial segment of that runs from 14-16 July 2020. Zambia’s VNR presentation will be held on 16th July 2020 from 17:00hrs Zambian Time, which will be live on UN Webcast at http://webtv.un.org/.

Voluntary National Reviews are country-led and country-driven regular and inclusive reviews of progress at national and sub-national levels on progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In the 2020 HLPF, participants are also discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SDGs. They will reflect on how the international community can respond to the pandemic in a way that puts countries back on track to achieve the SDGs and accelerate progress during the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development.

In preparation for the country’s VNR, the Government of the Republic of Zambia has through the Ministry of National Development Planning collaborated with the United Nations in Zambia, and engaged stakeholders from state and non-state actors including civil society, academia, the youths, and persons with disabilities among others.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia is strongly committed to the implementation of the transformative 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The country’s first Voluntary National Review (VNR) underscores this commitment. Integrating the SDGs into the National Planning Framework and putting in place strong coordination and reporting mechanisms, further demonstrate the country’s resolve to anchoring its development trajectory on the 2030 Agenda. Zambia’s 2020 VNR is an outcome of participatory and inclusive consultations based on a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.