Health Minister Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving US$252,000 and K3,270,000 which he allegedly used to purchase shares and properties in Zambia and Dubai.

Dr. Chilufya appeared before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale this morning where he is charged with four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime was called.

In count one, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka, possessed US$200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Service Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected yo be proceeds of crime.

Count two alleges that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka possessed K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in count three that Dr Chilufya on an unknown date but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019 possessed K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situate in the Mansa district of Luapula Property, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the fourth and last count, allegations are that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 32, 2017 at Lusaka possessed US$52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

After Dr Chilufya pleaded not guilty, magistrate Mwale further told the minister to tell his sympathisers to stay home because of COVID-19. Commencement of trial has been set for August 4, 2020.

Earlier Dr Chilufya’s sympathisers, among them Luapula Province minister Nickson Chilangwa, his Muchinga Province counterpart Malozo Sichone and Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba today were forced to leave court after Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale ejected those who had no business at court.

Before he could begin to deliberate on the case, magistrate Mwale wondered what was happening because of the courtroom was packed with sympathisers for the minister, saying the Chief Justice and Ministry of Health have guided on who is allowed to be in court in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.

He then ordered those who were not supposed to be in the courtroom to leave before he starts pointing at them to go out.

It was at this point that a few of the sympathisers, among them Mr Sichone, Mr Chilangwa and Mr Kamba left the courtroom.

The 48-year-old Dr Chilufya was accompanied by his wife Mutinta.