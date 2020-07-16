Coach Perry Mutapa says striker and Arthur Davies Stadium cult hero Alex Ng’onga must earn a place back in the Power Dynamos starting line-up on merit.

Ng’onga has been out of action for over a year after sustaining a knee injury during the 2019 transitional season.

After recovering from injury earlier in January, ‘Bazo’ only managed to be on the substitute bench.

With fans wondering whether their star will play a part in the remaining 10 matches, Mutapa said all players at Arthur Davies are important.

“Every player I think is available. So whoever is going to perform is going to be in the team. That is our motto,” Mutapa responded when asked if Ng’onga will play a part in the remaining matches.

“Every other player is equally important,” he said.

Power are preparing to face Buildcon on Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium as the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season restarts after the Covid-19 break.

“The training is going on well. We are ready to play our first game this weekend,” Mutapa said.

“Our first game will be crucial to us. We need to be ambitious. And you know the top four is so inviting,” he added.

Power are six points away from the top four which has Forest Rangers, Napsa Stars, Green Eagles and Nkana.