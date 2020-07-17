Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says Zambia and Rwanda bilateral relationships have not been strained by allegations that President Edgar a Lungu funded insurgents to topple President Paul Kagame’s government.
Mr. Malanji who yesterday made a one day emergency trip to Kigali as a special envoy of President Lungu said the two countries continue to enjoy sound bilateral relations.
He also said both President Edgar Lungu and President Paul Kagame also enjoy a cordial and sound friendship.
Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Malanji said his travel was meant to understand allegations made against Zambia and the reports that were made by a rebel leader appearing in the High Court in Kigali.
Callixte ‘Sankara’ Nsabimana appeared in the Nyanza High Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to all charges but said that he was misled by some individuals and claimed that he was financially helped by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.
But Mr. Malanji said he was informed by President Kagame that the allegations are not credible as prior to his arrest, Nsabimana had travelled to five countries that do NOT include Zambia.
He said the Zambian government will continue to investigate why Nsabimana chose to falsely mention President Edgar Lungu in his court testimony.
Mr. Malanji said the warm bilateral relations enjoyed between Zambia and Rwanda have not been shaken by the lies told by Nsabimana in court.
“The allegations are not coming from the government of Rwanda, these allegations are coming from a Convict. I had a lengthy merging with President Kagame as a special envoy of Government of the Republic of Zambia and the Government of Rwanda and President Kagame was very categorical that this convict has been five countries prior to his arrest and Zambia was not one of them and they were very categorical about this and President Kagame said to me that he doesn’t want to give credence to these allegations made by the convict,” Mr Malanji said.
He added, “President Kagame indicated that he has very sound relationship with President Lungu as a person and he did not see how President Lungu can start hiring these mercenaries and time start with Zambia is not sharing any border with Rwanda whose conflict might lead to someone being aggrieved to start sponsoring mercenaries.”
“So you can look at these allegations against President Lungu with the contempt they deserve. It has got nothing to do with President Lungu. And to start with, we are doing to dig, diplomatically and engage Rwanda to make sure we find out the reason and who could have enticed this convict to bring the name of the President of Zambia and the country into disrepute. We are following up this and soon our officers will be going to Rwanda to make sure that we dig and find out why he had to bring the name of Zambia and the name of President Lungu.”
Thank God for that, I was very worried about annoying Paul Kagame a former rebel leader. But having said that I think Zambia is in a position to take on Kagame in a military conflict, we are equal to the task (PF language), the ones we should never annoy are DRC and Angola because they would flatten us.
I had faith that our President was not capable of such a crime. Talk about other things, but not this one. Sorry, try another “number”.
How do you explain funding of terrorists in the FIC report under Lungu? If you can explain that one, then we try another number.
So how then was HH and UPND brought into the picture by Monday Chanda and fellow PF cadres? This is a failed government PF kuya bebele, you have 12 more months to enjoy your corrupt actions
This matter is in Court….. Diplomacy is not a legal matter……Diplomacy is simply a Public relation stint. The rebel leader was not induced or coerced to mention names in the Court of law…..In any case the rebel leader admitted the charges and a statement of facts was given by himself with the advice of his lawyer….. This is nothing to do social media…. Even BBC reported it…… Zambian government has a lot of clean up to do…… Anyone who aid or does involve in terrorism acts shall held accountable by the ICJ in Hague.
African leaders must learn to respect the law within their own state and outside….. Next time Africans will say ICJ is targeting africans…….
I can imagine a name can pop out upon admitting a charge in the court of law.
Everything is under control. Haters and rumour mongers are such a nuisance. Busy fabricating stories to implicate the president and alarming people unnecessarily instead of innovating products and building the economy.
Can we have a statement from the Rwanda side. Talking about our officers going to investigate who/ how/ why/ someone wanted to bring the name of the president in disrepute, when they failed to trace the owner of the famous 48 houses in the backyard; really laughable
We know this is the scam of upnd, you will try everything but you will fail, like it or not.You are fighting a loosing battle HH careful this 50+1 come 2021
ask your friend in Sudan what 50+1 means and not 50-1.
UPND is fighting a loosing battle
Am very worried what is Mr. Lungu doing in state house it started by Zambian youths being trained as mercenaries in Sudan then came the gassing issue the issue of the boarder with DRC now Rwanda Lungu must go.
Zambia is not a type and will never be a prototype to sponsor rebels, that guy was paid and we know who paid him soon the truth will be known.
George Washington He was a Great USA President
Washington never actually ran for president; he was drafted by popular demand. He refused to accept a salary as president and even spent some of his own money to pay the salaries of cabinet ministers and other members of the executive branch. Washington led the Continental Army throughout the American Revolutionary War. He also developed the tax system and the government seat.
Let us have other Presidents do the same
fwelelefwelele this is going to be seveth time or is it six what ever the truth is the sequence will be the same in 2021
Was just wondering as well. What can Zambia gain from Rwanda changing its President. This a none starter
The allegations are not coming from the government of Rwanda, these allegations are coming from a Convict….,” Mr Malanji said.
So Mr Malanji and your PF should discipline yourselves especially your Sunday Chanda who raves like a mad man accusing innocent opposition party leaders. You should tell all the chaps who were trying to seek attention accusing the opposition to be very careful because their careless utterances can set this country on fire! Nevertheless, the convict is yet to be cross examined. We may get to hear more details. That still leaves us with the details in our latest FIC report where terrorist sponsors have companies in Zambia. We want those companies closed and the foreigners involved deported. That will be the only proof to Rwanda that our PF is not involved!
@muluwanfula who paid who what about the gassing issue were is the truth who paid the gassers PF is a criminal government too much scandals why.