UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has noted a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases and fatalities recorded in last few days.

Mr Hichilema says this sharp rise is not by accident but because citizens have completely relaxed the health guidelines on putting on face masks and social distancing.

He has wondered how citizens can take health guidelines seriously when they are seeing those in leadership, including President Edgar Lungu himself, going about addressing large gatherings around the country with crowds that are not wearing masks and observing social distancing.

Mr Hichilema said President Lungu’s Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya last week disrupted court proceedings with a huge raucous and chanting mob at the Magistrate Court, completely ignoring his own health guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He said there was a news report of PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri receiving more than 1000 people alleged to be UPND in some location somewhere in Zambia, without any Covid 19 concerns.

He said a lot of other PF leaders have been holding rallies and demonstrations almost on daily basis without masks and observing social distancing.

“How can citizens take health guidelines seriously with such reckless behaviour by the PF regime in addressing Coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

Mr Hichilema said Leaders in the PF have not led by example in this issue hence the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases.

He has reminded them that COVID 19 pandemic is a non partisan virus it strikes indiscriminately and will not choose one’s ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

Mr Hichilema has challenged the PF government to stop treating this disease toyingly because it is lethal and must be checked.