General News

State House advises Citizens and the media to allow due process of diplomacy to take its course on the Rwanda Case

By Chief Editor
37 views
4
State House has expressed concern that despite stating its position on allegations purported to have come out of a court trial in Rwanda, some citizens have continued to issue wild speculations and accusations on the matter.

The State house has maintained that the allegations are purported to have been submitted to a Rwandan are false.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the Zambian government is dealing with the matter through the diplomatic channels with Rwanda.

Mr Chipampe has since advised Citizens including the media to allow the due process of diplomacy to take its course without any speculation and further unwanted speculation.

On Tuesday, State House is concerned with reports in the media of alleged submission made to Rwanda’s High Court for International and Cross Boarder crimes that President Lungu allegedly provided financial resources to a named Rwandan Organisation to launch attacks in that country.

Presidential spokesperson Isaac Chipampe refuted the claims saying the allegations are false and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

Mr Chipampe said in a statement that the Governments and the people of the two countries continue to enjoy strong and fraternal relations founded on mutual respect and a common purpose based on shared values and principles.

4 COMMENTS

  1. “Mwilashenteka Lesa mwabandi, Lesa tabepwa alasebanya ilingiline pa menso ya bantu”……I love this song….anyone with connections ku ZNBC help me get this song and many others from the archives, would have got during show time but with Covid most likely show won’t be held…

    3

  2. “…..some citizens have continued to issue wild speculations and accusations on the matter……”

    Who would trust a GRZ that gassed its own people , leading to mass murder and they remain silent on this Grave issue ???

    2

  3. Instead of hosting a Press conference…I mean why the diplomacy if these so called allegations are fake, why the the secret flights to Kigali at night?

  4. Chipampe and your friends are a big let down. You should have been advising bamudala to avoid associations with individuals of questionable character. Unless ba mudala is stubborn to take your advice, some of the photos he has taken with individuals with international criminal reputations are worrying. He may not have done anything wrong but because of keeping bad company, his name can easily be used for criminal purposes. That’s why you should listen to everybody including the opposition. When people criticize you, it does not mean they hate you. Whatever you say now is irrelevant because citizens want answers about your dark dealings especially with FIC report revelations of transactions linked to terrorism.

