State House has expressed concern that despite stating its position on allegations purported to have come out of a court trial in Rwanda, some citizens have continued to issue wild speculations and accusations on the matter.

The State house has maintained that the allegations are purported to have been submitted to a Rwandan are false.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the Zambian government is dealing with the matter through the diplomatic channels with Rwanda.

Mr Chipampe has since advised Citizens including the media to allow the due process of diplomacy to take its course without any speculation and further unwanted speculation.

On Tuesday, State House is concerned with reports in the media of alleged submission made to Rwanda’s High Court for International and Cross Boarder crimes that President Lungu allegedly provided financial resources to a named Rwandan Organisation to launch attacks in that country.

Presidential spokesperson Isaac Chipampe refuted the claims saying the allegations are false and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

Mr Chipampe said in a statement that the Governments and the people of the two countries continue to enjoy strong and fraternal relations founded on mutual respect and a common purpose based on shared values and principles.