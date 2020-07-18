Lukashya Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge has died. Mr Munkonge who was an Independent Member of parliament died at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of today, Saturday.
Hon. Munkonge has been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital since Monday and died this morning.
Uncle to the deceased Geoffrey Mwamba who is also PF Deputy Mobilization Chairman confirmed the death to ZNBC News. Mr. Mwamba said funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later stage.
And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila described Mr. Munkonge as hard working. He told ZNBC that Mr. Mukonge made meaningful contributions in Parliament. Mr. Mwila said the PF and the people on Zambia will miss Mr. Munkonge’s positive contributions to parliament.
In Northern Province, Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya expressed sadness at the death of Lukashya Constituency Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge. Mr. Bwalya said the death of Mr. Munkonge is not only a loss to the people of Lukashya but to the province as a whole.
He described Mr. Munkonge as a gallant and dedicated lawmaker who put the welfare of his people first. Mr. Bwalya who is also Patriotic Front Northern Province Chairperson described Mr. Munkonge as a man who was committed to duty as evidenced by his exemplary works in the constituency.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that he is saddened with the death of Lukashya Member of Parliament Mwenya Mukonge. President Lungu said that Mr. Mukonge was a dedicated Member of Parliament who worked hard to improve the lives of the people in his constituency, adding that despite being an Independent Member of Parliament, Mr. Mukonge worked well with the ruling PF.
The Head of state said that his thoughts are with the family and the people of Lukashya.
Condolences to the Mukonge’s family , may the good lord guide and confort the family .
Was this independent MP pro PF?
covid-19 is real…..MHSRIP!
Sad for the family. May they be comforted.
If he succumbed to a disease of public health concern it is important in the fight against such diseases to divulge so that the fight can be helped. People are saying that they do not believe there is a dangerous disease because they have not seen anyone die.
PF will be morning and salivating for the Lukasha vacancy to prop up their numbers for Bill 10. Just wondering why matenda tibisa koma malilo sitibisa.
Parliament must be closed and all Parliament workers screened and quarantined for 14 days! MOH should show leadership on this because we don’t want to lose more MPs for PF to take advantage of to prop up numbers for Bill 10 shaa!
MHSRIP.
Being admitted in Levy Hospital is a death sentence …useless hospital…now you will see the lazy thing in State House jump up and start campaigning again as that what he only knows and more guaranteed numbers for his evil Bill 10. This is why they wont close parliament when its contaminated with covid.