Lukashya Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge has died. Mr Munkonge who was an Independent Member of parliament died at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of today, Saturday.

Hon. Munkonge has been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital since Monday and died this morning.

Uncle to the deceased Geoffrey Mwamba who is also PF Deputy Mobilization Chairman confirmed the death to ZNBC News. Mr. Mwamba said funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later stage.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila described Mr. Munkonge as hard working. He told ZNBC that Mr. Mukonge made meaningful contributions in Parliament. Mr. Mwila said the PF and the people on Zambia will miss Mr. Munkonge’s positive contributions to parliament.

In Northern Province, Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya expressed sadness at the death of Lukashya Constituency Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge. Mr. Bwalya said the death of Mr. Munkonge is not only a loss to the people of Lukashya but to the province as a whole.

He described Mr. Munkonge as a gallant and dedicated lawmaker who put the welfare of his people first. Mr. Bwalya who is also Patriotic Front Northern Province Chairperson described Mr. Munkonge as a man who was committed to duty as evidenced by his exemplary works in the constituency.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that he is saddened with the death of Lukashya Member of Parliament Mwenya Mukonge. President Lungu said that Mr. Mukonge was a dedicated Member of Parliament who worked hard to improve the lives of the people in his constituency, adding that despite being an Independent Member of Parliament, Mr. Mukonge worked well with the ruling PF.

The Head of state said that his thoughts are with the family and the people of Lukashya.