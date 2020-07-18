Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba has threatened to revoke offer letters for people who have built houses closer to the Presidential Lodge in Kitwe.
Bishop Chomba says building houses within 2-hundred and 50-meters of the President’s lodge may compromise the security of the Head of State.
The Local Government Permanent Secretary has also directed the council not to allocate any plots within the range of 2-hundred and 50 meters in the presidential Lodge.
He said this today when he toured the presidential Lodge accompanied by Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe, Kitwe Mayor Christopher
Kang’ombe and other Senior Officials from Kitwe City Council.
Meanwhile, Bishop Chomba said there is a need to drill a borehole so that houses within the presidential Lodge can have clean running water.
The PS was informed that water supplied by Nkana Water and Sanitation Company is not Consistent.
He said Government does not want workers living within the presidential Lodge to have problems accessing water for consumption.
There’s a provincial minister on the Copperbelt, provincial permanent secretary, then Kitwe City Council, Kitwe district commissioner, Kitwe town clerk and lastly Copperbelt planning authority. No shortage of institutions and officials to ensure that the law is applied but it still got violated anyway and some people still built too close to the presidential lodge. And it has taken someone from Lusaka to observe a mistake? Come on people, we can’t be a respectable country like this.
They beating up ZP officers at their HQ, now PF cadres go build houses in their President ‘s garden.
Wow, when you supply thugs with weapons, they turn against you.
So this is the priority of the PF; the presidential lodge. sad
Mwakalombe is sleeping, better to bring back Chilosha
These MICRO managers, awe shuwa. I am sick and tired of hearing ‘directed,’ ‘warned,’ ‘instructed.’ Everyday all they do is direct, warn, instruct- and on matters that are so simple and straight forward. The other day, the Inspector General of the police was begging his junior officers to arrest cadres. Really? The commandant requests instead of ordering. There is so much micromanaging in Zambia. The President sees a line not painted on the road, he instructs the minister to have it done. Ala!
Whn I sometimes argue that independence for Zambia was granted too early, this is one of reasons. This is a PF stronghold we hv been reminded many times. And yet this is wht’s happening on the ground. Political power for its own sake, for brandishing fists in the air and not to govern. And then u want the African to be respected in civilised society? Forget it.
Wasting money building lodges for selfish Lungu.
KK, Chiluba, Levy, Rupiah, Sata and Scott all visited Kitwe several times during their terms in office. Where did they stay?
Who does Lungu think he is? What security risk does a citizen living next door to him pose?
He should be ashamed of this type of elitist behaviour.