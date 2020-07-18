Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba has threatened to revoke offer letters for people who have built houses closer to the Presidential Lodge in Kitwe.

Bishop Chomba says building houses within 2-hundred and 50-meters of the President’s lodge may compromise the security of the Head of State.

The Local Government Permanent Secretary has also directed the council not to allocate any plots within the range of 2-hundred and 50 meters in the presidential Lodge.

He said this today when he toured the presidential Lodge accompanied by Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe, Kitwe Mayor Christopher

Kang’ombe and other Senior Officials from Kitwe City Council.

Meanwhile, Bishop Chomba said there is a need to drill a borehole so that houses within the presidential Lodge can have clean running water.

The PS was informed that water supplied by Nkana Water and Sanitation Company is not Consistent.

He said Government does not want workers living within the presidential Lodge to have problems accessing water for consumption.