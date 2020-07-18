United Party for National Development(UPND) has condemned what it described as a movie-style attack on Lusaka Central Police Station by known, unruly Patriotic Front cadres.

According to the statement released to the media by the party, the incident came barely a month after the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kakoma Kanganja told the nation that the PF regime has made the work of the police easy as they are working with the PF very well.

The party said that it was a source of worry and concern to UPND that the PF, which has made the work of the police extremely unbearable through interfering in their operations and ordering them to effect arrests on opposition political figures could go a step further by invading police stations.

“As a security wing of Government, entrusted with the task of maintaining law and order; preserving and safeguarding property, we expected the ruling PF to not only make the work of the men in uniform easier, but to desist from any form of intimidation against them, ” the statement said.

The party assured men and women in uniform of a reformed Police in which the Executive will exert no undue political influence and pressure on the work of the Police once it assumed power, adding that, upon assumption to public office, the party will ensure the highest levels of professionalism and a return of order for the police to regain public confidence and respect.

“We will ensure individual police officers independence and improved access to social amenities such as education sponsorship for specialized training and quality health services; decent accommodation not the one made out of card boxes, ” the party said.

“We shall not allow police officers to be beaten by cadres. We shall also introduce more incentives for the police in order to motivate them, ” concluded the statement.