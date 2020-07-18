PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to the ruling party.
Mr Lusambo says the mobilisation committee will work hand in hand with the party Provincial Committee to ensure that PF candidates win all Parliamentary seats in 2021.
Speaking when he appeared on a live phone-in programme on Radio Icengelo in Kitwe this morning, Hon Lusambo said he is working well with the Nathan Chanda-led Provincial Committee in mobilising the party on the Copperbelt.
He said for the party to win the 2021 general elections, there is need for party members to showcase all developmental projects to voters.
Hon Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province Minister, has however denounced violence saying the ruling party believes in peace. He urged all PF members to practice civil politics and avoid violence at all cost.
And speaking when he addressed hundreds of marketeers from Chisokone Market who met him at the PF Kitwe District Office this morning, Hon Lusambo said the mobilisation committee will soon empower all marketeers in Kitwe.
He said the mobilisation committee will not be holding rallies but will be meeting people on the grassroots and empowering them according to their needs.
Meanwhile, PF Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing Hon Lusambo as Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairman.
Chairman Chilufya said his Executive will work with the Mobilisation Committee and ensure they mobilise the party in the district.
If scrotum was a person, this one is a perfect example. They gathered people from all over in multitudes in the face of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in such cold weather. There’s something wrong with Zambians.
what kind of Government that campiagns through out the entire five years causing bye elections
useless leadership we shall vote you out shall never vote for PF once again , total visionless leaders
and now war accussed criminals, shameful indeed .
“Empowering them according to their needs” meaning bribing them.
Bowman has made his money so he doesn’t care about the life of other people. The weather is bad and COVID-19 is real. When we begin to see multitudes sick it’ll be too late to reverse the infection rate. Politicians come and go but you only have 1 life. Stay safe
How did you fail in only one – Roan constituency against not only PF but the entire PF government
And some corrupt Minister will come on Monday and announce that 50 more deaths to covid-19…these leaders are not serious that’s why I dont believe any of their figures from the onset. They are busy mobilizing whilst they have banned the opposition …they have no shame at all.
COVID-19 concerns noted, the highlight of the Minister’s speech or summary speech is my kind of promo. They are PF, they spoke about PF, and not concerned themselves with the opposition.
I hope that they will continue speaking about themselves in future campaigns, and not draw others in.
So Bowman is allowed to campaign in the midst of corona virus.
These PF dimwits are quite amazing.
PF must go!