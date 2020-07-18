9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 18, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

We will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
37 views
7
Feature Politics We will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt-Lusambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to the ruling party.

Mr Lusambo says the mobilisation committee will work hand in hand with the party Provincial Committee to ensure that PF candidates win all Parliamentary seats in 2021.

Speaking when he appeared on a live phone-in programme on Radio Icengelo in Kitwe this morning, Hon Lusambo said he is working well with the Nathan Chanda-led Provincial Committee in mobilising the party on the Copperbelt.

He said for the party to win the 2021 general elections, there is need for party members to showcase all developmental projects to voters.

Hon Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province Minister, has however denounced violence saying the ruling party believes in peace. He urged all PF members to practice civil politics and avoid violence at all cost.

And speaking when he addressed hundreds of marketeers from Chisokone Market who met him at the PF Kitwe District Office this morning, Hon Lusambo said the mobilisation committee will soon empower all marketeers in Kitwe.

He said the mobilisation committee will not be holding rallies but will be meeting people on the grassroots and empowering them according to their needs.

Meanwhile, PF Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing Hon Lusambo as Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairman.

Chairman Chilufya said his Executive will work with the Mobilisation Committee and ensure they mobilise the party in the district.

Marketeers welcoming Bowman Lusambo in Kitwe

Bowman Lusambo
Bowman Lusambo

Bowman Lusambo addressing Marketeers from Chisokone Market

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu is concerned with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases-Health Minister
Next articleForest Rangers “Dodge” Zanaco: 28 Club Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

7 COMMENTS

  1. If scrotum was a person, this one is a perfect example. They gathered people from all over in multitudes in the face of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in such cold weather. There’s something wrong with Zambians.

    1

  2. what kind of Government that campiagns through out the entire five years causing bye elections
    useless leadership we shall vote you out shall never vote for PF once again , total visionless leaders
    and now war accussed criminals, shameful indeed .

    2

  4. Bowman has made his money so he doesn’t care about the life of other people. The weather is bad and COVID-19 is real. When we begin to see multitudes sick it’ll be too late to reverse the infection rate. Politicians come and go but you only have 1 life. Stay safe

    1

  6. “And speaking when he addressed hundreds of marketeers from Chisokone Market who met him at the PF Kitwe District Office this morning, Hon Lusambo said the mobilisation committee will soon empower all marketeers in Kitwe.”

    And some corrupt Minister will come on Monday and announce that 50 more deaths to covid-19…these leaders are not serious that’s why I dont believe any of their figures from the onset. They are busy mobilizing whilst they have banned the opposition …they have no shame at all.

  7. COVID-19 concerns noted, the highlight of the Minister’s speech or summary speech is my kind of promo. They are PF, they spoke about PF, and not concerned themselves with the opposition.

    I hope that they will continue speaking about themselves in future campaigns, and not draw others in.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsChief Editor - 0

Forest Rangers “Dodge” Zanaco: 28 Club Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

The first day of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division restart on July 18 ended in bizarre circumstances when league...
Read more
Feature Politics

We will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 7
PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to...
Read more
Headlines

President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 7
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases triggered by cold weather...
Read more
General News

House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa wants Government resources to sensitize subjects on Bill 10

Chief Editor - 1
House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa has asked government to provide resources to traditional leaders so that they can sensitize their subjects on...
Read more
Rural News

Contractors working on various projects in Muchinga Province not yet paid

Chief Editor - 3
Special Assistant to the President for Projects, Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah says contractors working on various projects in Muchinga Province will soon be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

PF Attacks on the Police Threat to National Security-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
United Party for National Development(UPND) has condemned what it described as a movie-style attack on Lusaka Central Police Station by known, unruly Patriotic Front...
Read more

There is a well-hatched scheme to hound me out of Parliament-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
United Party for National Development-UPND-Choma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Cornelius Mweetwa says he is aware of a well-hatched scheme to hound him out...
Read more

We are still waiting for Raphael Nakacinda to sue, his re-reinstatement ultimatum expired-MMD

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Deputy National Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has said that his Party is still waiting for the...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia’s structuring of nomination fees is unfair and undermines inclusive participation

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
GEARS Initiative Zambia says the structuring of nomination fees in terms of ability, gender or age by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is unfair...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.