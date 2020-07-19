New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government.

Addressing Lundazi and Chasefu District, Constituency and Ward officials, Dr Mumba encouraged the officials and all members of MMD Countrywide not to fear for time had come for the party to lead again.

He said the challenges that the party had gone through had prepared it for a take over.

“The last four years were the most difficult years for the party. The intra-party challenges that the MMD had gone through were meant to weaken the party but we have come out refined, recharged and ready to govern,” Dr Mumba said.

He directed all the leaders at various levels of the Party to ensure that all its members registered to vote in October this year.

Speaking earlier, the National Secretary of the party Madam Elizabeth Chitika – Mulobeka encouraged members of the party to renew their membership of the Party. She emphasised that only those who had renewed their membership would be eligible to attend the forthcoming National Convention.

And MMD District Chairman for Lundazi, Mr Frackson Banda said the New Hope MMD was intact in Lundazi. He said all structures where in place and the party was ready to work hard to fulfill the wish of the people in Lundazi who want the MMD back in government. He said his executive had started identifying candidates for the 2021 Elections.

Earlier, Dr Mumba and his delegation met the officials in Lumezi District who comprised of District, Constituency and Ward officials. His message to them was that they must quickly start identifying candidates for next year’s elections.

Dr Mumba ended the day with a meeting with the Lundazi Pastors Fellowship. He encouraged the Ministers of the gospel not shy away from supporting their own. He said he was their missionary in the political field. He stated that the church in Malawi decided to support their own and today Rev. Dr Lazarous Chakwera was President of Malawi.