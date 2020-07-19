New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government.
Addressing Lundazi and Chasefu District, Constituency and Ward officials, Dr Mumba encouraged the officials and all members of MMD Countrywide not to fear for time had come for the party to lead again.
He said the challenges that the party had gone through had prepared it for a take over.
“The last four years were the most difficult years for the party. The intra-party challenges that the MMD had gone through were meant to weaken the party but we have come out refined, recharged and ready to govern,” Dr Mumba said.
He directed all the leaders at various levels of the Party to ensure that all its members registered to vote in October this year.
Speaking earlier, the National Secretary of the party Madam Elizabeth Chitika – Mulobeka encouraged members of the party to renew their membership of the Party. She emphasised that only those who had renewed their membership would be eligible to attend the forthcoming National Convention.
And MMD District Chairman for Lundazi, Mr Frackson Banda said the New Hope MMD was intact in Lundazi. He said all structures where in place and the party was ready to work hard to fulfill the wish of the people in Lundazi who want the MMD back in government. He said his executive had started identifying candidates for the 2021 Elections.
Earlier, Dr Mumba and his delegation met the officials in Lumezi District who comprised of District, Constituency and Ward officials. His message to them was that they must quickly start identifying candidates for next year’s elections.
Dr Mumba ended the day with a meeting with the Lundazi Pastors Fellowship. He encouraged the Ministers of the gospel not shy away from supporting their own. He said he was their missionary in the political field. He stated that the church in Malawi decided to support their own and today Rev. Dr Lazarous Chakwera was President of Malawi.
Keep dreaming, maybe one day but not next year. The hour came and passed.
Ba Nevers in Malawi its the equivalent of UNIP that has bounced back to power, don’t be to over excited for nothing especially that we don’t even know which mmd you are coming from, and how do you add NEW HOPE to a MMD you found, immediately you did that automatically the organization is not MMD, did the members agree to put new hope in front of mmd , what about at the registrar of societies has the name been changed too?
This Man also..behaves as if he has personally MET GOD!! Look what happened after he hired Nakachinda from Kafue. Am sure there a many Nakachindaz in the OLD HOPE MMD. 2021 not rocket science..Either you Maintain ECL UP TO 2064 (WA WA WA) OR you risk WITH bally….Problem with Bally also is that he is not articulating enough on restructuring governance issues. It looks like he admires the excessive Presidential powers and the public order act. Zambia my Zambia WHY DID WE END UP IN THIS MESS…
It is free to dream indeed. Who can vote for a former Church conman turned politician and a corrupt thief high commissioner to the USA. Zambians may be called a lot of names but the do not go back to eat their vomit.