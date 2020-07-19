9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 19, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

The time has come for MMD get back into government-Nevers Mumba

By Chief Editor
37 views
4
Feature Politics The time has come for MMD get back into government-Nevers Mumba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government.

Addressing Lundazi and Chasefu District, Constituency and Ward officials, Dr Mumba encouraged the officials and all members of MMD Countrywide not to fear for time had come for the party to lead again.

He said the challenges that the party had gone through had prepared it for a take over.

“The last four years were the most difficult years for the party. The intra-party challenges that the MMD had gone through were meant to weaken the party but we have come out refined, recharged and ready to govern,” Dr Mumba said.

He directed all the leaders at various levels of the Party to ensure that all its members registered to vote in October this year.

Speaking earlier, the National Secretary of the party Madam Elizabeth Chitika – Mulobeka encouraged members of the party to renew their membership of the Party. She emphasised that only those who had renewed their membership would be eligible to attend the forthcoming National Convention.

And MMD District Chairman for Lundazi, Mr Frackson Banda said the New Hope MMD was intact in Lundazi. He said all structures where in place and the party was ready to work hard to fulfill the wish of the people in Lundazi who want the MMD back in government. He said his executive had started identifying candidates for the 2021 Elections.

Earlier, Dr Mumba and his delegation met the officials in Lumezi District who comprised of District, Constituency and Ward officials. His message to them was that they must quickly start identifying candidates for next year’s elections.

Dr Mumba ended the day with a meeting with the Lundazi Pastors Fellowship. He encouraged the Ministers of the gospel not shy away from supporting their own. He said he was their missionary in the political field. He stated that the church in Malawi decided to support their own and today Rev. Dr Lazarous Chakwera was President of Malawi.

Previous articleThe newly constructed Multi Facility Economic Zone in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District-Wina
Next articleChurch members should passionately pray for peace and unity in Zambia-President Lungu

4 COMMENTS

  2. Ba Nevers in Malawi its the equivalent of UNIP that has bounced back to power, don’t be to over excited for nothing especially that we don’t even know which mmd you are coming from, and how do you add NEW HOPE to a MMD you found, immediately you did that automatically the organization is not MMD, did the members agree to put new hope in front of mmd , what about at the registrar of societies has the name been changed too?

  3. This Man also..behaves as if he has personally MET GOD!! Look what happened after he hired Nakachinda from Kafue. Am sure there a many Nakachindaz in the OLD HOPE MMD. 2021 not rocket science..Either you Maintain ECL UP TO 2064 (WA WA WA) OR you risk WITH bally….Problem with Bally also is that he is not articulating enough on restructuring governance issues. It looks like he admires the excessive Presidential powers and the public order act. Zambia my Zambia WHY DID WE END UP IN THIS MESS…

  4. It is free to dream indeed. Who can vote for a former Church conman turned politician and a corrupt thief high commissioner to the USA. Zambians may be called a lot of names but the do not go back to eat their vomit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 2

Individualism, greed, unbridled competition and consumerism is the ultimate cause of death of the 2 MPs

By Dr. Cosmas Musumali, General Secretary on behalf of the Socialist Party's Politburo The Socialist Party wishes to convey its...
Read more
Economy

ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector-IDC CEO

Chief Editor - 1
IDC Group CEO Mr Mateyo Kaluba has said ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector rather...
Read more
Headlines

Church members should passionately pray for peace and unity in Zambia-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to encourage their members to passionately pray for peace and unity of the country. President Lungu said...
Read more
Feature Politics

The time has come for MMD get back into government-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 4
New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government. Addressing Lundazi and...
Read more
Rural News

The newly constructed Multi Facility Economic Zone in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District-Wina

Chief Editor - 11
Vice President Inonge Wina has clarified that the newly constructed Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District. The Vice President made...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt-Lusambo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to...
Read more

PF Attacks on the Police Threat to National Security-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
United Party for National Development(UPND) has condemned what it described as a movie-style attack on Lusaka Central Police Station by known, unruly Patriotic Front...
Read more

There is a well-hatched scheme to hound me out of Parliament-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
United Party for National Development-UPND-Choma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Cornelius Mweetwa says he is aware of a well-hatched scheme to hound him out...
Read more

We are still waiting for Raphael Nakacinda to sue, his re-reinstatement ultimatum expired-MMD

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Deputy National Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has said that his Party is still waiting for the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.