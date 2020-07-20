Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 178 new coronavirus cases out of the 959 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of cases to 3,326.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the cumulative number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 128 from 120 yesterday since the disease broke out in Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said out of the 178 new cases recorded, 104 were detected through Healthcare facility-based screening, 35 were contacts to known cases, six health care workers and 4 truck drivers.

He said of the 128 deaths recorded since the disease broke out on 18th March 2020, 28 are covid deaths, 92 covid related while eight are yet to be classified.

Dr Chilufya also explained that 123 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 1,620.

He said 61 patients remain in admission, 17 of them on oxygen support at the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Isolation facility and 5 of them in critical condition.

He has also disclosed that Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rogers Mwewa who died on Saturday last week had underlying conditions (Hypertension and Diabetes) and he contracted Covid 19.

Dr Chilufya told Journalists that there is a generalized distribution of cases without any specific epicenter now.

He urged all Zambians to work together to stop the pandemic especially that in Peri urban arears, numbers are too high

Dr Chilufya said all the provinces have the capacity to tests unlike in the past when tests had to be transported to other provinces.

He has urged Zambians to adhere to the new public health guidelines to halt the spread against the coronavirus pandemic.