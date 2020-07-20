Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has paid glowing tribute to late Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa for his loyalty to the Party and working hard for the people of Mwansabombwe.

Speaking when he visited the funeral house, Mr Mwila said the late Parliamentarian had a heart for the Party and the people in his constituency.

Mr Mwila said the late MP’s works were evident by the development projects he initiated in Mwansabombwe Constituency.

“Rodgers took development to Mwansabombwe. He shall be missed by Mwansabombwe Constituency and Luapula Province as a whole. He has left a huge vacuum. Replacing Rodgers will not be any easy task because very few are as loyal and committed as Rodgers was. May his soul rest in peace”, the Secretary-General said.

Mr Mwila who was accompanied by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda was received at the funeral House by Luapula Provincial Chairman and Minister Nixon Chilangwa, Pambashe MP and Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, Mwense MP and General Education Minister David Mabumba, among other Parliamentarians and senior Party officials.

And President Edgar Lungu said that the late Mwansabombwe PF member of parliament Rodgers Mwewa added value to the party and parliament.

In his message of condolence to Mwewa’s family, President Lungu further described him as a helper who cared for children in need.

Mwewa was also the proprietor of Fountain of Hope orphanage in Lusaka’s Kamwala area, a home to hundreds of former street children.

“Hon Mwewa brought immense value to parliament just as he did to the Patriotic Front. I am also aware that he was a benefactor to more than 300 children at his Fountain of Hope orphanage in Kamwala. His demise is, therefore, not just a great loss to the family but to the entire nation,” said President Lungu in a statement released by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

And President Lungu has wished Professor Lupando Munkonge well as he mourns his son and former Lukashya Independent member of parliament, Mwenya, who died last week.

“Hon Munkonge was a hard working member of parliament and despite being an independent MP, he worked very well with the Patriotic Front, a party I am privileged to lead,” said President Lungu.

The late Rodgers Mwewa died on 18th July 2020 at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.