9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Government needs Bill 10 to implement recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence

By Chief Editor
37 views
1
Feature Politics Government needs Bill 10 to implement recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says government is eager to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence.

Mr. Lubinda said government agrees with almost all recommendations made but that in order to reform some of the proposed amendments the outcome of constitutional Amendment bill number ten of 2019 will dictate what will happen going forward.

Mr Lubinda cited the Political Parties Bill and the Electoral process Act as some of the proposals whose outcome will be informed by the outcome of the bill.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Center for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) said there is need to ensure that all the recommendations are observed by all stakeholders to ensure peaceful transition in general elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said there is need to have respect among political leaders through practising issue-based politics.

And Patriotic Front -PF- Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said the party leadership has guided its members not to retaliate to provocation.

And UPND Deputy Secretary General Administration Gertrude Imenda said in order to end political violence and intolerance it is important for President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue on the way forward.

Previous articleDavies Mwila pays glowing tribute to late Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

Government needs Bill 10 to implement recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says government is eager to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into...
Read more
Headlines

Davies Mwila pays glowing tribute to late Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa

Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has paid glowing tribute to late Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa for his loyalty to the Party...
Read more
General News

ZICTA urges general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms after staff test Postivive for COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority says a member of staff who works from the Head office in Lusaka has tested positive to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chambeshi Toasts Kansanshi Dynamos’ Draw at Zesco

sports - 0
Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston “Quicksilver” Chambeshi says Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Zesco United in Ndola will motivate his team to excel in the remaining...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 1
Here are some briefs from this weekend’s performances involving our selected foreign-based stars. =POLAND Slask Wroclaw finished the season in fifth spot but failed to qualify...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The time has come for MMD get back into government-Nevers Mumba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government. Addressing Lundazi and...
Read more

We will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt-Lusambo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 27
PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to...
Read more

PF Attacks on the Police Threat to National Security-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
United Party for National Development(UPND) has condemned what it described as a movie-style attack on Lusaka Central Police Station by known, unruly Patriotic Front...
Read more

There is a well-hatched scheme to hound me out of Parliament-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
United Party for National Development-UPND-Choma Central Member of Parliament (MP), Cornelius Mweetwa says he is aware of a well-hatched scheme to hound him out...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.