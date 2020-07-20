Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says government is eager to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence.

Mr. Lubinda said government agrees with almost all recommendations made but that in order to reform some of the proposed amendments the outcome of constitutional Amendment bill number ten of 2019 will dictate what will happen going forward.

Mr Lubinda cited the Political Parties Bill and the Electoral process Act as some of the proposals whose outcome will be informed by the outcome of the bill.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Center for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) said there is need to ensure that all the recommendations are observed by all stakeholders to ensure peaceful transition in general elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said there is need to have respect among political leaders through practising issue-based politics.

And Patriotic Front -PF- Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said the party leadership has guided its members not to retaliate to provocation.

And UPND Deputy Secretary General Administration Gertrude Imenda said in order to end political violence and intolerance it is important for President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue on the way forward.