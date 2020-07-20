9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...
General News

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening.

Mr Hichilema says he and the UPND join the people of Mwansabombwe and in particular the arts family in Zambia in mourning the death of a devoted artist and Member of Parliament.

The UPND Leader says he is aware that Mr Mwewa served as Chairperson of Parliamentary Sub Committee on Arts and Culture and therefore always worked in artists’ interest; ensuring matters of Art and culture were promoted to the furthest parts of Zambia.

“Honorable Mwewa started the Mwansabombwe Cultural Festival held in Luapula to uplift the trade in rural Zambia. This was a commendable move”, said the UPND Leader.

And as founder, of ‘Fountain of Hope’ in Kamwala, Mr Hichilema said he recognise Mr Mwewa’s dedication to protecting and providing shelter for children living on the street.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and constituents in Mwansabombwe. May His Soul Rest In Peace”, he added.

Mr Mwewa died Saturday evening and became the second MP in less than 24 Hours to die after Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge who died earlier in the day.

Mr Mwewa had difficulties in breathing from Friday night and was admitted to CFB Medical Centre in Lusaka.

His condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and he required Oxygen support.

Mr Mwewa was around mid day evacuated to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital but the ventilators there were not working forcing the medical team to move him to UTH where he died upon arrival in the evening.

Previous articlePolice launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died...
Read more
General News

Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

Chief Editor - 0
Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020. A video...
Read more
Headlines

Sean Tembo opposed to calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing COVID-19 cases among MPs

Chief Editor - 0
Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo has opposed calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Columns

The Opposition’s Single 2021 Presidential Candidate Project

Chief Editor - 0
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The Electoral Commission has maintained voter registration exercise, targeting 9 million eligible voters from the 9,900 polling stations would take place throughout...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ League Restarts in Sparkless Fashion After Chaotic 48 Hour Delay

sports - 0
After a tumultuous 48 hours of Covid-19 positive cases at the eleventh hour of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season restart after a four-month...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

General News Chief Editor - 0
Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020. A video...
Read more

House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa wants Government resources to sensitize subjects on Bill 10

General News Chief Editor - 11
House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa has asked government to provide resources to traditional leaders so that they can sensitize their subjects on...
Read more

No one should build houses within 200 metre radius of the President’s lodge in Kitwe-Chomba

General News Chief Editor - 27
Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba has threatened to revoke offer letters for people who have built houses closer to the Presidential Lodge in...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia launches Testing Platform for Voter Pre-Registration

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that it has embarked on the testing of its On-line Pre-registration Platform for Stakeholders and Members of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.