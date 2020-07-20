UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening.

Mr Hichilema says he and the UPND join the people of Mwansabombwe and in particular the arts family in Zambia in mourning the death of a devoted artist and Member of Parliament.

The UPND Leader says he is aware that Mr Mwewa served as Chairperson of Parliamentary Sub Committee on Arts and Culture and therefore always worked in artists’ interest; ensuring matters of Art and culture were promoted to the furthest parts of Zambia.

“Honorable Mwewa started the Mwansabombwe Cultural Festival held in Luapula to uplift the trade in rural Zambia. This was a commendable move”, said the UPND Leader.

And as founder, of ‘Fountain of Hope’ in Kamwala, Mr Hichilema said he recognise Mr Mwewa’s dedication to protecting and providing shelter for children living on the street.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and constituents in Mwansabombwe. May His Soul Rest In Peace”, he added.

Mr Mwewa died Saturday evening and became the second MP in less than 24 Hours to die after Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge who died earlier in the day.

Mr Mwewa had difficulties in breathing from Friday night and was admitted to CFB Medical Centre in Lusaka.

His condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and he required Oxygen support.

Mr Mwewa was around mid day evacuated to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital but the ventilators there were not working forcing the medical team to move him to UTH where he died upon arrival in the evening.