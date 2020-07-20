9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020.

A video has gone viral on social media depicting Sergeant Chipepo number 43888 who has been absconding work since February this year.

Sergeant Chipepo said he took responsibility and decided to resign from the service because of the many wrong happenings including political interference in Police work.

He has also wondered why political parties such as PF, UPND and NDC among others have been allowed to have security wings which are undermining the work of the Police.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the Police in Muchinga Province have been looking for the said officer after being absent from duty for a long time which is against section 26 (d) of the Zambia Police Act cap 107.

Mrs Katongo said the officer last reported on duty on 2nd February, 2020 and Police have not yet received any communication from him on his resignation.

She said according to the police act, Desertion is an offence committed by police officers who abscond from duty for a stipulated period of time and this is a matter triable by the Criminal Courts of Law.

Previous articleSean Tembo opposed to calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing COVID-19 cases among MPs

