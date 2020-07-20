Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo has opposed calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases among Members of Parliament and Parliamentary staff

Mr Tembo says Parliament must not be shut down but should embrace technology such as Zoom so that Members of Parliament do not have to physically be at the National Assembly in order to transact Parliamentary business.

He said parliamentarians can do business from the comfort of their homes saying that is the approach that has been embraced by several progressive countries across the globe.

Mr Tembo said some of the opposition leaders advocating for the shutting down of Parliament believe that it is a solution of opportunity to defeating Bill 10 however this is a narrow and shallow view because the bigger picture is that shutting down a key institution such as Parliament creates a strong case for the declaration of a state of emergency and adjourning of the 2021 general elections.

He said there are several pieces of legislation related to the 2021 general elections, including for delimitation, that are intended to be tabled in Parliament before the 2021 general elections.

Mr Tembo said these Bills need to be given an opportunity to be considered by Parliament.

He said in as much as his party also strongly opposed to Bill 10, the best approach is to defeat it on the floor of Parliament as opposed to advocating for the shutting down of Parliament in the name of COVID-19 so that Bill 10 is not tabled.

Mr Tembo said although the narrow and shallow benefits of shutting down Parliament might appear to favor the opposition, the bigger picture does not.

Meanwhile, Mr Tembo has sent a message of condolences to the families of late Mwansabombwe PF MP Rodgers Mwewa and Lukashya Independent MP Mwenya Munkonge who both died on Saturday.