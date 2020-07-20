9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...
General News

ZICTA urges general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms after staff test Postivive for COVID-19

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News ZICTA urges general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority says a member of staff who works from the Head office in Lusaka has tested positive to Covid-19.

ZICTA Director General Patrick Mutimushi says in order to manage the current situation and to curb the further spread of the virus, the Authority will continue to operate under the strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and other health authorities.

Mr Mutimushi has since advised members of the general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms as well as the ZICTa toll free line as they lodge their complaints and further engage with the Authority.

And the First National Bank Zambia has confirmed that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at its Makeni Branch at Cosmopolitan Mall.

The Bank says it has notified the relevant health authorities regarding the developments and closed the branch for 48 hours.

“We can confirm that the Bank has put the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our stakeholders. We care deeply for, and value the wellbeing of, our customers, staff and vendors and therefore we are providing the appropriate support to all involved,” said Bydon Longwe, FNB Zambia CEO.

Longwe said the Bank has already adopted flexible working arrangements in most areas of its businesses and continues to reinforce the adoption of remote working arrangements.

Furthermore, FNB offices and branches have been equipped with hand sanitisers as a
precautionary measure and, where relevant, our respective environments continue to undergo deep-cleaning,”
added Longwe

Previous articleChambeshi Toasts Kansanshi Dynamos’ Draw at Zesco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZICTA urges general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms after staff test Postivive for COVID-19

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority says a member of staff who works from the Head office in...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chambeshi Toasts Kansanshi Dynamos’ Draw at Zesco

sports - 0
Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston “Quicksilver” Chambeshi says Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Zesco United in Ndola will motivate his team to excel in the remaining...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 1
Here are some briefs from this weekend’s performances involving our selected foreign-based stars. =POLAND Slask Wroclaw finished the season in fifth spot but failed to qualify...
Read more
Headlines

178 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours as total deaths rise to 128

Chief Editor - 15
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 178 new coronavirus cases out of the 959 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of cases...
Read more
General News

HRC concerned with widespread denial of existence of COVID-19

editor - 8
The Human Rights Commission is concerned at the increasing cases of Coronavirus and has called for effective national leadership and revival of the campaign...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HRC concerned with widespread denial of existence of COVID-19

General News editor - 8
The Human Rights Commission is concerned at the increasing cases of Coronavirus and has called for effective national leadership and revival of the campaign...
Read more

Zamtel Head Office closed after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus

General News Chief Editor - 12
Zamtel has with immediate effect closed its head office in Lusaka after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus. Head of Corporate Affairs and...
Read more

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

General News Chief Editor - 25
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more

Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

General News Chief Editor - 30
Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020. A video...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.