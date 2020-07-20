The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority says a member of staff who works from the Head office in Lusaka has tested positive to Covid-19.

ZICTA Director General Patrick Mutimushi says in order to manage the current situation and to curb the further spread of the virus, the Authority will continue to operate under the strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and other health authorities.

Mr Mutimushi has since advised members of the general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms as well as the ZICTa toll free line as they lodge their complaints and further engage with the Authority.

And the First National Bank Zambia has confirmed that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at its Makeni Branch at Cosmopolitan Mall.

The Bank says it has notified the relevant health authorities regarding the developments and closed the branch for 48 hours.

“We can confirm that the Bank has put the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our stakeholders. We care deeply for, and value the wellbeing of, our customers, staff and vendors and therefore we are providing the appropriate support to all involved,” said Bydon Longwe, FNB Zambia CEO.

Longwe said the Bank has already adopted flexible working arrangements in most areas of its businesses and continues to reinforce the adoption of remote working arrangements.

Furthermore, FNB offices and branches have been equipped with hand sanitisers as a

precautionary measure and, where relevant, our respective environments continue to undergo deep-cleaning,”

added Longwe