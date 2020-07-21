9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
type here...
General News

FAZ says it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time

By Chief Editor
37 views
1
General News FAZ says it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Football Association of Zambia FAZ has said that it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time.

FAZ Super League Manager Brian Mulenga says this because the Ministry of Health is overwhelmed with the number of tests it is carrying out countrywide.

Mulenga says this has resulted in receiving results late and behind schedule.

He says so far, all Supper League teams have been tested but some results are not yet out.

Mulenga was speaking to ZNBC sports in an interview.

He, however, says this week’s midweek fixtures will go on as scheduled because the teams involved have been declared COVID-19 free.

Mulenga has also disclosed that a conclusive decision will be made on the cancelled fixture involving Forest Rangers and Zanaco over the weekend.

He said the FA will also give its final position on all fixtures for Forest rangers, after 28 players and club officials tested positive for COVID-19.

Previous articlePresident Lungu calls for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue in call with Chinese President

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

FAZ says it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time

The Football Association of Zambia FAZ has said that it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time. FAZ...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu calls for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue in call with Chinese President

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a telephone meeting with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples’ Republic of China. During the meeting, the two...
Read more
Columns

The Joe Malanji Deception: Episode Rwanda

Chief Editor - 31
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Before we analyse the latest deception engineered by the Patriotic Front (PF), let us summarise the key allegations at...
Read more
Headlines

Parliament likely to adjourn today

Chief Editor - 7
The Zambian Parliament is likely to prematurely close for business today due to Covid-19 which has hit the National Assembly building. So far, a number...
Read more
Feature Politics

Government needs Bill 10 to implement recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence

Chief Editor - 27
Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says government is eager to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence. Mr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZICTA urges general public and stakeholders to use digital platforms after staff test Postivive for COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority says a member of staff who works from the Head office in Lusaka has tested positive to...
Read more

HRC concerned with widespread denial of existence of COVID-19

General News editor - 13
The Human Rights Commission is concerned at the increasing cases of Coronavirus and has called for effective national leadership and revival of the campaign...
Read more

Zamtel Head Office closed after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus

General News Chief Editor - 13
Zamtel has with immediate effect closed its head office in Lusaka after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus. Head of Corporate Affairs and...
Read more

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

General News Chief Editor - 26
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.