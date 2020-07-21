The Football Association of Zambia FAZ has said that it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time.

FAZ Super League Manager Brian Mulenga says this because the Ministry of Health is overwhelmed with the number of tests it is carrying out countrywide.

Mulenga says this has resulted in receiving results late and behind schedule.

He says so far, all Supper League teams have been tested but some results are not yet out.

Mulenga was speaking to ZNBC sports in an interview.

He, however, says this week’s midweek fixtures will go on as scheduled because the teams involved have been declared COVID-19 free.

Mulenga has also disclosed that a conclusive decision will be made on the cancelled fixture involving Forest Rangers and Zanaco over the weekend.

He said the FA will also give its final position on all fixtures for Forest rangers, after 28 players and club officials tested positive for COVID-19.