The Zambian Parliament is likely to prematurely close for business today due to Covid-19 which has hit the National Assembly building.

So far, a number of Members of Parliament have contracted Covid-19 with Mwansabombwe MP Rodgers Mwewa succumbing to the disease.

Yesterday, the Standing Orders Committee of Parliament resolved to adjourn the House sine die today.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe has revealed that even today’s sitting will be done virtually as no MP is expected to be on Parliament grounds.

According to the Order Paper for today, Vice President Inonge Wina is expected to move a motion for the adjournment of the House in accordance with Standing Order 33 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders, 2016, and in view of the Coronavirus.

And Electoral Expert Macdonald Chipenzi said the expected premature adjournment of Parliament means that Bill 10 is now dead and buried.

“It is with great excitement and joy to learn that the Standing Order Committee of Parliament has just resolved to adjourn the House sine die. This follows the covid-19 fatal attack on the members of the House and the institution in General leaving a trail of fatalities on the members of parliament and staff,” Mr Chipenzi wrote.

“This is as it should be and a sign of responsible leadership by the Committee and its presiding Officers. This means that Bill 10 is dusted and its funeral procession ending officially,” he said.

“It was a long, frustrating and ragged path and journey indeed for both the pro and Anti Bill 10 stakeholders. As it is often said, when God is with you, who can be against you? No weapon or billboards formed against you will prosper.”

“Bravo the Standing Order Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Managment at the Assembly and Anti Bill MPs and stakeholders. We have fought a good battle and ran our race dedicatedly.”

Mr Chipenzi said it is now time to resort to normal businesses without the aches, frustrations, stresses and fears from Bill 10.

“To our pro Bill 10 colleagues, democracy is democracy. The majority have won including Covid-19. You can now bring down your Billboards or replace the messages with other pertinent issues like COVID-19 fight. We will meet again over another controversial issue in future as these are never in short supply. Bill 10 is now over.”

