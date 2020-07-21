President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a telephone meeting with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples’ Republic of China. During the meeting, the two Heads of State acknowledged the excellent relations between the two countries.

They undertook to further enhance cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The Heads of State called for concerted global efforts and commended the World Health Organisation -WHO- for its leadership and coordinating role in the fight against COVID-19.

President Lungu, in addition, thanked President XI for China’s support to Zambia’s COVID-19 response.

President Lungu called for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue due to the negative impact of the pandemic, as well as competing needs for the country, to secure adequate resources to fight the pandemic and to stimulate the economy.

The two leaders agreed to continue working closely together to safeguard common interests, including on matters concerning the United Nations Security Council.

President Lungu reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the aspirations of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which has yielded tangible benefits for Zambia through a number of developmental projects.

President Lungu also reaffirmed Zambia’s continued support for the ‘One China Policy’ and applauded the introduction of the National Security Law that will ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Hong Kong.

This is contained in a statement issued to media News this evening by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.