President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a telephone meeting with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples’ Republic of China. During the meeting, the two Heads of State acknowledged the excellent relations between the two countries.
They undertook to further enhance cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The Heads of State called for concerted global efforts and commended the World Health Organisation -WHO- for its leadership and coordinating role in the fight against COVID-19.
President Lungu, in addition, thanked President XI for China’s support to Zambia’s COVID-19 response.
President Lungu called for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue due to the negative impact of the pandemic, as well as competing needs for the country, to secure adequate resources to fight the pandemic and to stimulate the economy.
The two leaders agreed to continue working closely together to safeguard common interests, including on matters concerning the United Nations Security Council.
President Lungu reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the aspirations of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which has yielded tangible benefits for Zambia through a number of developmental projects.
President Lungu also reaffirmed Zambia’s continued support for the ‘One China Policy’ and applauded the introduction of the National Security Law that will ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Hong Kong.
This is contained in a statement issued to media News this evening by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.
Why did Edgar spend so much on Rwanda accusation, why didn’t he just call Kagame instead of the coronavirus MP Malanje to apologize, and never ever again donate money to ….
Anyway.
what a joker…..
You borrow and steal the money then as for cancellation.
The real world does not work like that Bwana
Hehehehe……
What a useless begger this clueless theif is……..
Covid is a blessing for lungu. He can now beg 24/7 to every light skinned person he talks to…..
And this is why I call him LAZY LUNGU…he has sold our country no shame no pride just a chance in State House.
*chancer
LT, is misleading its readers of the phone call made by president Lungu to Chinese president Xi Jinping to be represented by the picture on the headlines of your reportage. Remember, recently you published false photos of developments on roads in Zambia when those photos were false as they were photos of roadworks from other countries and LT was attributing them to be Zambia’s – falsehood exposed.
So, your photo of the two presidents in your reportage as though they physically met while it was a phone call meeting is misleading – again false.
Imagine someone borrowing a lot of money from you, then after spending it all, recklessly, he asks you to right off that debt.
Which planet does this Lungu live on?
This man Lungu has taken us backwards by far.