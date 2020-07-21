9.5 C
President Lungu Challenges the Legal Fraternity from LAZ to Freely Engage him

President Edgar Lungu has challenged the legal fraternity to freely engage him on pressing national issues rather than assuming an opposition stance.

And President Lungu says Government is doing everything possible to ensure a free and fair 2021 general election.

Speaking when he met the new Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Abyudi Shonga at State House today, President Lungu said lately some senior lawyers have taken to attacking his government publicly without formally writing to him and advising on pressing national issues.

The President also bemoaned the unwarranted attacks against institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) with no evidence of their incompetence or fraud.

He asked LAZ to take a leading role in protecting institutions of governance.

The President also said conditions on who assumes the office of State Counsel need revision to enhance dignity.

And the LAZ President said for the Association to effectively carry out its mandate, it needs close collaboration with Government.

Mr. Shonga asked President Lungu to accord the Association an open-door policy so that it can have an input on various pressing national issues such as the rule of law.

He said the constitution-making process is of importance to the Association and that LAZ intends to continue engaging the Government on the matter.

Mr. Shonga said the Association will engage various political players on the importance of having stability in the country and ensuring that things are done in a correct manner so that citizens are not disenfranchised in the 2021 general elections.

6 COMMENTS

  1. So this new guy went to register his support to the president…. And the president is indirectly attacking John Sangwa. Thus y we don’t have independent organs in this country ….. Chalo ichi

    2
    1

    • The next President must remove the partisan lens and be objective. He thinks any advice and criticism is opposition. And by the way when is this President starting to work. Second worst performing currency IN THE WORLD, and you want to come back. To come and do what mbuya…

