The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament and some members of staff.

The association has pledged to continue with their humanitarian gesture in a bid to bring the pandemic under control and supplement government’s efforts in addressing the matter.

Association member Mr Ismail Khankara when he led a team who fumigated the parliamentary area including the chambers said having COVID-19 strike the place where laws are made is a big threat and requires concerted effort to ensure that the pandemic is brought under control.

Mr Khankara who disclosed that the association has spent about K700,000 on the disinfection exercise of various public places however beamoned the laxity among members of the public in adhering to the safety measures adding that the gravity and impact of the pandemic on the country’s socioeconomic sectors is huge.