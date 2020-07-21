9.5 C
The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures

By Chief Editor
The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament and some members of staff.

The association has pledged to continue with their humanitarian gesture in a bid to bring the pandemic under control and supplement government’s efforts in addressing the matter.

Association member Mr Ismail Khankara when he led a team who fumigated the parliamentary area including the chambers said having COVID-19 strike the place where laws are made is a big threat and requires concerted effort to ensure that the pandemic is brought under control.

Mr Khankara who disclosed that the association has spent about K700,000 on the disinfection exercise of various public places however beamoned the laxity among members of the public in adhering to the safety measures adding that the gravity and impact of the pandemic on the country’s socioeconomic sectors is huge.

The Association of Indian Community in Zambia Member Mr Ismail Khankara standing in the parliament Chamber during the disinfection Exercise

Disinfecting of Parliament Building following the increase in COVID-19 cases
Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) disinfecting Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19
The Association of Indian Community in Zambia Member Mr Ismail Khankara with the team disinfecting the Parliament Building
4 COMMENTS

  1. Kekekekeke, Indians to the rescue, when you even have ZNS. Who the fvck is the minister of Lusaka province? Whoever is minister of Lusaka must be thrown away. Please spray the ministers in the next cabinet meeting.

    2

  2. Let’s see how qualified and creative our ministers are. Death is knocking on your door step. Think about all the things you have decided to politicise and let’s see if you can add this one to the list. This is a sign from God that people in charge should start executing their jobs diligently. It’s not much to ask is it? channel resources the right way and start doing your jobs to save this country.

    2

  4. Mr. Khankara has done such a commendable job during this pandemic – he is more deserving of a Presidential Medal of Honor on African Freedom Day — unlike many undeserving people like the nurse who became a General when only a qualified Medical Doctor is supposed to head military medical services.

