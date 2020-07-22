Government has engaged China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District of Northern Province.

This came to light when Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah inspected the 1-hundred and 10 kilometer road, which is in a bad state.

China Geo is expected to work on the road whose main part is in the swampy area and gets flooded during the rainy season.

And Mr. Chellah observed that the road is critical to the socio-economic development of the area owing to rice farming and cattle rearing activities.

He said his office will engage Road Development Agency -RDA- management to ensure the contractor mobilises and commences work.

Meanwhile, RDA Regional Manager Simon Chimwando revealed that the critical portion of the road covers a stretch of about 70 kilometers and requires an embankment to be done.

Mr. Chimwando explained that the road was partially graded by the Zambia National Service two years ago but the worst affected part remained unattended to.

Mr. Chellah also undertook an inspection of the Nseluka-Kayambi road which is being upgraded by China Geo Engineering Corporation.

Project Consultant Engineer Faison Mwenga informed Mr. Chellah that funding challenges have led to the project slowing down.

But Mr. Chellah assured the people of Mungwi and Northern Province at large that the on-going upgrading of gravel roads will be completed.

He also assured the contractor that government is keen to address challenges affecting the project.

Mr. Chellah said implementing agencies which include the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Road Development Agency and the National Road Fund Agency have all been tasked to ensure the projects are expedited.