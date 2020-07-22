UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed the adjournment of Parliament Sine Die following the death of two parliamentarians and two staff members in a space of two weeks.

Parliament on 21st July 2020 adjourned sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the National Assembly.

Mr Hichilema says it was wise to close the institution to save the lives of both parliamentarians and staff.

He said this action was long overdue as evidenced by the extent to which the institution has been afflicted by the pandemic.

He has reiterated his call for the isolation and testing of all Members of Parliament and staff in order to break and arrest the chains of transmissions that may extend to their families and members of the general public.

Mr Hichilema has reiterated in times like these, there is a need for national unity and prayer as the country heightens public health awareness and other measures.

He has further called on all citizens to take COVID seriously and observe prescribed public health measures and come forward for testing.

Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion in Parliament of adjournment which is in accordance with parliamentary standing orders 33(1) of 2016 which calls for the adjournment of the house when a crisis arises.

Mrs. Wina urged Members of Parliament to ensure that they test for the coronavirus while on recess before returning to their constituencies.