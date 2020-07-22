The Road Development Agency Board has appointed George Manyele as the Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer replacing Elias Mwape who served as CEO for the Agency from November 2016 to 3rd July 2020.

Announcing the development, RDA Board Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said Mr Manyele is a Civil Engineer with 19 years experience in multiple areas of construction in the road sector.

Mr Mukupa said in his career, Mr Manyele has shown a strong strategic and operating expertise as well as demonstrating a long standing commitment to environmental and social responsibility within the construction industry.

He said the Board will work closely with Mr Manyele to ensure a smooth transition and collectively agree to plan to further strengthen the business and deliver on the opportunities for growth that lie ahead as contained in the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan for the Agency.

Mr Mukupa said these changes represent further steps in reshaping and strengthening the Agency’s leadership team, with a balance of core skills and experience best suited to deliver sustainable road infrastructure development.

He on behalf of the Board thanked George Manyele for his commitment and professionalism in taking on the role as interim Chief Executive Officer of the RDA.