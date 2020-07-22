9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Nkana Go Top, Five Zanaco Players Test For Covid-19

By sports
37 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana Go Top, Five Zanaco Players Test For Covid-19
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Five Zanaco players were withdrawn at the last minute from Wednesdays away date against Nkana after testing positive for Covid-19 in a match the visitors subsequently lost 3-0 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Everything was going according to plan with lineups and tactics decided until 15 minutes before kickoff when Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda hurriedly made adjustments to his team after receiving the results.

It couldn’t have been worse for Zanaco who just five days earlier saw their restart match away to league leaders Forest Rangers cancelled after their hosts reportedly had 28 positive Covid-19 cases just hours before the Ndola match on July 18.

“It is like sleeping and you are told the house is getting burnt and you scamper in all directions and that is what happened to us,” is how Kaunda summarized Wednesday’s episode.

And it was advantage Nkana in the first half led by midfielder Kelvin Mubanga but Zanaco held on to go 0-0 into halftime.

Nkana then fired their first salvo in the 47th minute when Crispin Mulenga put them ahead.

Mubanga added goal number two four minutes later but later Zanaco showed some teeth after the hour mark when Moses Phiri and Seth Sakala added some life to their firepower after replacing Lawrence Chungu and Romaric Pitroipa.

Zanaco midfielder William Njobvu hit the post in the 65th minute and Rodgers Kola fired wide ten minutes later.

But Nkana regrouped in the last quarter when Ronald Kampamba headed wide in the 78th minute.

Idris Mbombo, who had a quiet afternoon, put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute after outsprinting Timothy Sakala and Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata to score the final goal.

The result sees Nkana take top-spot on goal difference with 46 points, relegating Forest to second position.

Meanwhile, Zanaco stay put at number 10 on 38 points from 22 matches with three matches in hand that they are wrapping-up before August

Zanaco know they must not lose points in those outstanding fixtures for them to stay into contention for a top four finish with nine fixtures left for the rest of the field who resume the campaign starting August 1.

Previous articleVice President and Speaker leads MPs in COVID-19 Mass Testing at Parliament Building

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana Go Top, Five Zanaco Players Test For Covid-19

Five Zanaco players were withdrawn at the last minute from Wednesdays away date against Nkana after testing positive for...
Read more
Health

Vice President and Speaker leads MPs in COVID-19 Mass Testing at Parliament Building

Chief Editor - 4
Vice President, Mrs, Inonge Wina and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini today led Members of Parliament and Staff of...
Read more
Headlines

DPP Should think Twice on Proposal to Punish those Who Withdraw Cases before the Court-Sinkamba

Chief Editor - 2
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that the Director of Public Prosecution should think twice before punishing people who withdraw cases. In a statement...
Read more
General News

Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory-Lusaka City Council Public

Chief Editor - 5
Lusaka City Council Public Health Committee Chairperson Councilor Chilando Chitangala says Statutory Instrument 21 and 22 of 2020 and the Public Health Act are...
Read more
Rural News

EAZ and the Luapula Provincial Administration considering a partnership to launch the Citizens Entrepreneur Development Programme

Chief Editor - 3
The Economics Association of Zambia and the Luapula Provincial Administration are considering a partnership to launch the Citizens Entrepreneur Development Programme. The Citizen Entrepreneur Development...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lwandamina Laments Zesco’s Draw With Kansanshi

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach George Lwandamina hopes Sunday's home draw against Kansanshi Dynamos is the last time they drop points with nine games left to...
Read more

Wednesday Showdown Looms As Nkana Host Zanaco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana resume their 2019/2020 league campaign this Wednesday when they host Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The record 12-time champions are currently fourth, tied...
Read more

Chambeshi Toasts Kansanshi Dynamos’ Draw at Zesco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston “Quicksilver” Chambeshi says Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Zesco United in Ndola will motivate his team to excel in the remaining...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 1
Here are some briefs from this weekend’s performances involving our selected foreign-based stars. =POLAND Slask Wroclaw finished the season in fifth spot but failed to qualify...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.