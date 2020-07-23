Kitwe United have reclaimed top-spot in the FAZ National Division 1 after a beating National Assembly 1-0 on Thursday afternoon at Queensmead Stadium in Lusaka.

This rescheduled Week 23 match was delayed by 24 hours due to the reported late arrival of Kitwe United’s Covid-19 test results.

On the pitch, right winger Motela Mulambya scored the goal in this lunch-time match as Chingalika overcame “The Parliamentarian”.

The win sees Kitwe open a one point lead with 48 points from 24 matches, relegating Prison Leopards to second position.

Meanwhile, Assembly stay put at number 10 on 28 points from 25 matches played.

Kitwe last Saturday lost 2-1 to Police College in a match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Buchi Boys’ next match is against Zesco Shockers on Saturday in Mongu.