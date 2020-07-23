Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has urged engineers in the road sector to come up with road designs that will stand the test of time.

Mr. Mukupa said this when he visited the RDA Lusaka Regional office where he was briefed on the progress made on selected road projects.

He said it is important to carry out quality rehabilitation and construction of roads so that the Zambian people get value for their money.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board Chairperson Cornelius Chipoma wondered why roads being rehabilitated do not last long, saying there is need for researchers and engineers to carry out a study on the matter.

And National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- Board Chairperson Christabel Banda noted that despite limited resources, there is need for road sector agencies to maximise the monies available for quality road works.

Meanwhile, RDA Lusaka Province Regional Manager Pandeki Chabala disclosed that the agency has from January to June been given 1.5 million Kwacha to carry out emergency works on selected roads.

Mr. Chabala said of the monies received, 1.2 million kwacha was channeled to maintenance works on the Great East road.