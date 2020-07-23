New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba has described as a tragedy the death of Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa.

Dr Mumba says this is a moment of reflection for all Zambians as it has never happened in the history of Zambia to lose two MPs at once.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic is more deadlier than thought and unless government does something about it, more lives will be lost.

Dr Mumba says the positivity rate of Zambia is higher than the United States of America at 15% compared to 9% in the USA.

He has urged Zambians to follow the prescribed health guidelines such as washing hands, observing social distancing and masking up because the COVID-19 pandemic is real and is claiming lives.

Dr Mumba has also urged Churches to consider going back to online Ministry to allow people to stay home.

He said it is also commendable that Bars and Night Clubs did not reopen as they would have again been forced to close by the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Dr Mumba has reiterated the need for government to lockdown the country to restrict the spread of the pandemic.

He said the reopening of international airports should also have waited to ensure that Zambians are protected from the pandemic.

Dr Mumba said although it is understandable that government was concerned about the economic situation, with the spike in cases, measures need to be put in place that will save lives.

He said by choosing profits over life, government has allowed the spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths as they were foretold that the pandemic would be at its pick during this period until August.

Dr Mumba has warned that any delay to mobilise stakeholders in reversing the inroads made by the pandemic will be catastrophic for Zambia.

He has advised the government that the economic reparcation of the pandemic on the people are already visible hence government must take measures to avert the challenges on the poor.

He said the poor will be the most hit and some of the money government is giving to the Bank of Zambia should be given directly to the poor to easy their lives.

Dr Mumba said a way must be found in which to help the people and not only big businesses but every Zambian who will in the next three months feel the pinch of the deteriorating economy.

He said there is no money in the economy and the poor cannot continue to pay bills and taxes as before.